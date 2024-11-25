The Rise of Trump and the Fall of American Empire

This geopolitical analysis of what is likely to happen during the upcoming Trump administration, in my opinion, is accurate. I think Alfred McCoy describes the American future with brutal insight. Trump and his gang of MAGAt mafioso, I believe are going to leave office with China the leading nation in the world.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Boca Chica, Texas, for the launch of a SpaceX Starship rocket test flight on Nov. 19, 2024.

Credit: Brandon Bell / AP

Nearly 14 years ago, on Dec. 5, 2010, a historian writing for TomDispatch made a prediction that may yet prove prescient. Rejecting the consensus of that moment that U.S. global hegemony would persist to 2040 or 2050, he argued that “the demise of the United States as the global superpower could come … in 2025, just 15 years from now.”

To make that forecast, the historian conducted what he called “a more realistic assessment of domestic and global trends.” Starting with the global context, he argued that, “faced with a fading superpower,” China, India, Iran and Russia would all start to “provocatively challenge U.S. dominion over the oceans, space and cyberspace.” At home in the United States, domestic divisions would “widen into violent clashes and divisive debates. … Riding a political tide of disillusionment and despair, a far-right patriot captures the presidency with thundering rhetoric, demanding respect for American authority and threatening military retaliation […]