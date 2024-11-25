Clinicians React to Trump’s Appointees; Beyonce in the OR? Diagnosing Shiny Legs

The following contains links to social media websites including X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
“Probably the biggest health threat to our children in decades,” said pediatrician @dr_rossome, referring to president-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead HHS
Meanwhile, emergency physician Darien Sutton, MD, MBA, shared a personal anecdote about treating his first adult case of measles, highlighting the critical importance of vaccinations and herd immunity.
Endocrinologist @med_endo reacted to Trump’s nomination of Mehmet Oz, MD, to lead CMS: “You’re going to have this person who doesn’t believe in evidence-based medicine making decisions about Medicare?”
#MedSky is exhausted by Trump’s picks, according to a sleepy cat meme posted by Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD.
Medical professionals like @juliarose.md participated in the #womeninmalefields trend, highlighting the double standards that women physicians face.
Beyoncé in the OR? Plastic surgeon Blair Peters, MD, was surprised by his team changing his name to “Beyoncé Peters” on the OR schedule: “Sometimes all you need is a good laugh.”
It was bad enough when Trump was president for four years. Apparently, Americans realized what harm he had done and what a chaotic administration he led and intelligently elected someone else. Why this country has gone back to him, knowing full well how chaotic, dishonest, and lacking in knowledge of most aspects of our country’s government is beyond understanding. They like the way he talks? Excuse me!!!! How is that going to protect our people, solve any economic problems, protect our health care, etc. etc. We now see what he’s up to with Project 2025 that he lied about knowing or supporting anything about it, and we have seen the ineptitude he has promoted in quite a number of his appointments. Unless there are Republican senators who love this country more than they like being sycophants to him, we are in deep trouble for the next 4 years. Even if Dems win back the majority in one or both houses, his deceitfulness and determination to carry out his mandates makes him powerful enough to minimize the overtaking of either the Senate or the House. Pray for us!!!!