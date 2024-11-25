Clinicians React to Trump’s Appointees; Beyonce in the OR? Diagnosing Shiny Legs

It is clear from reading the social posts of physicians and nurses that they are seriously alarmed by what the Trump administration and the MAGAt Republicans in Congress have in mind for health care. I have selected this story because it offers links you can click on to read these comments. Not a happy story.

The following contains links to social media websites including X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

“Probably the biggest health threat to our children in decades,” said pediatrician @dr_rossome, referring to president-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead HHS

Meanwhile, emergency physician Darien Sutton, MD, MBA, shared a personal anecdote about treating his first adult case of measles, highlighting the critical importance of vaccinations and herd immunity.

Endocrinologist @med_endo reacted to Trump’s nomination of Mehmet Oz, MD, to lead CMS: “You’re going to have this person who doesn’t believe in evidence-based medicine making decisions about Medicare?”

#MedSky is exhausted by Trump’s picks, according to a sleepy cat meme posted by Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD.

Medical professionals like @juliarose.md participated in the #womeninmalefields trend, highlighting the double standards that women physicians face.

Beyoncé in the OR? Plastic surgeon Blair Peters, MD, was surprised by his team changing his name to “Beyoncé Peters” on the OR schedule: “Sometimes all you need is a good laugh.”

