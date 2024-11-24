Texas Board of Education votes to approve Bible curriculum in elementary schools

Texas is once again leading the Red states into christofascism and ignorance, transforming their public school system into religious indoctrination rather than education. We are already the least literate and numerate country amongst the world’s developed democracies. And I predict that during the time of Trump the Red Blue Schism is going to become something we have never seen since the Civil War.

Teacher helping child read Bible. Credit: adobe Stock

The Texas Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to allow Bible-based curriculum in elementary schools.

The curriculum adopted by the Texas State Board of Education, which is controlled by elected Republicans, is optional for schools to implement, but they will receive additional funding if they do so. The materials could appear in classrooms as early as next school year.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has voiced support for the lesson plans, which were provided by the state’s education agency that oversees the more than 5 million students in Texas public schools.

The vote passed 8-7.

Staci Childs, who is an attorney and a Democrat who voted against the Bible curriculum at Friday’s hearing, said she believes it will be challenged in court.

