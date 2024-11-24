Texas Board of Education votes to approve Bible curriculum in elementary schools

The curriculum adopted by the state education board, which is controlled by elected Republicans, is optional for schools, but they will receive additional funding if they implement it.
The Texas Board of Education narrowly voted Friday to allow Bible-based curriculum in elementary schools.
The curriculum adopted by the Texas State Board of Education, which is controlled by elected Republicans, is optional for schools to implement, but they will receive additional funding if they do so. The materials could appear in classrooms as early as next school year.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has voiced support for the lesson plans, which were provided by the state’s education agency that oversees the more than 5 million students in Texas public schools.
The vote passed 8-7.
Staci Childs, who is an attorney and a Democrat who voted against the Bible curriculum at Friday’s hearing, said she believes it will be challenged in court.
“So if those facts alone, if a parent or a teacher who didn’t feel comfortable teaching this were to bring this up to […]
Here is another example of millions of dollars that US taxpayers will be paying to hire attorneys to fight these illegal decisions by various states!!! It clearly violates the First Amendment and more than likely will not be acceptable legally. The battle for the Ten Commandments also lost in court, and I predict this, too, will go down as a loss, rightly so.
It would be far more advantageous to this country if states worked harder to improve reading, math, history, civics, and science and truly bring the US back up to the high ranks in education that it once held.