MAGA’s ‘virility’ and ‘alpha male’ fixation tied to sex scandal-plagued nominees: reporter

One of the central problems American society faces is that an increasing number of men, particularly White men, and definitely including Trump himself, are so unclear and insecure about what honorable manhood is. Male insecurity is the hallmark of the MAGAt world. There has never been a time in the last 250 years when a President-elect was a convicted sexual molester, who appointed so many people for leading spots in his administration who are also sexual aggressors insecure about their manhood, and women who enable such men.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump, a man with major masculinity issues. Fred Greaves / Reuters

Donald Trump’s universe is fixated on the concept of male “virility,” Politico’s Marc Caputo told CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Friday evening — and that’s a major source of the scandals unfolding in his cabinet picks.

Specifically, Trump has nominated a string of people, from former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, to conspiracy theorist and former environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with various sexual misconduct allegations in their past. And now yet another of Trump’s picks, Linda McMahon, is facing a lawsuit alleging she overlooked sexual abuse of children by a World Wrestling Entertainment employee starting in the 1980s.

“Understand that the suit was just filed,” said Caputo. “It’s going to take a long time to work through the courts. And Linda McMahon’s confirmation vote will be long in the past by the time this thing gets adjudicated, right? So in addition to the fact that Trump probably doesn’t give it much stock, just a guess, there’s the fact that the timing is […]