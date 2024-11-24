Despite Biden’s Promise to Protect Old Forests, His Administration Keeps Approving Plans to Cut Them Down

Stephan:

I have hiked and backpacked in the wonderful old forests described in this report, and consider the devastation being done to them reported in this piece as evil and to the detriment of the wellbeing of the planet and the matrix of life. What is happening to these forests is an example of what is wrong with the United States. The Founders, for all their racial problems, basically had in mind a democratic republic that fostered wellbeing. Instead, what we have become is a country with only one social value and priority: greed and the profit it produces.