Despite Biden’s Promise to Protect Old Forests, His Administration Keeps Approving Plans to Cut Them Down

Reporting Highlights
- Earth Day Promise: In 2022, President Joe Biden announced a new effort to protect old forests, which are key to the fight against climate change. But it hasn’t made much of a difference.
- Logging Continues: The Bureau of Land Management has allowed timber companies to cut these forests at a faster pace since Biden’s executive order than in the decade that preceded it.
- Legal Battles: Conservation groups keep suing over what they claim are rushed timber sales, and they keep winning — but under a Trump administration, they may be unable to keep up.
On Earth Day in 2022, President Joe Biden stood among cherry blossoms and towering Douglas firs in a Seattle park to declare the importance of big, old trees. “There used to be a hell of a lot more forests like this,” he said, calling them “our planet’s lungs” and extolling […]