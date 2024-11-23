U.S. women are outpacing men in college completion, including in every major racial and ethnic group

Women between the ages of 25 and 34 continue to be more likely than men in the same age group to have a bachelor’s degree. The gender gap in bachelor’s degree completion appears in every major racial or ethnic group, though the size of the gap varies widely.
In 1995, young men and women were equally likely to hold a bachelor’s degree (25% each). Since then, there has been a growing gap between men and women in college completion.
Today, 47% of U.S. women ages 25 to 34 have a bachelor’s degree, compared with 37% of men.
The share of young women with a bachelor’s degree has increased by 22 percentage points since 1995, from 25% to 47%. Over the same period, men have seen a smaller increase (12 points, from 25% to 37%).
How we did this
A 2021 Pew Research Center survey asked Americans without a bachelor’s degree why they chose not to seek one – and found some gender differences in the responses. For example, men without a bachelor’s degree were more likely than women to say they just didn’t want to get one. In turn, women without a bachelor’s degree were […]
I just listened to an interview on NPR today with Hannah Rosen who wrote a book called “The End of Men.” She discussed this change that has been happening over the years and women going ahead of men in medical school, law school and getting more degrees period. Also, when factories left the US a while ago, many men lost their jobs and just didn’t know how to re-coop and move ahead. Well, they better stop moping and figure out what else they can do to earn a living and feel successful. You can’t just be depressed and do nothing about the situation.