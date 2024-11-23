U.S. women are outpacing men in college completion, including in every major racial and ethnic group

One of the reasons so many men today feel threatened and diminished by women is that the United States has become a nation in which the women are much better educated than the men. In my opinion, this is why that horrible story I published yesterday, the one sent to me by a Protestant minister’s wife, is the reality in the White evangelical Protestant world. Men, White men particularly, don’t want to accept that women are not only their equals but often their superiors.

Women between the ages of 25 and 34 continue to be more likely than men in the same age group to have a bachelor’s degree. The gender gap in bachelor’s degree completion appears in every major racial or ethnic group, though the size of the gap varies widely.

In 1995, young men and women were equally likely to hold a bachelor’s degree (25% each). Since then, there has been a growing gap between men and women in college completion.

Today, 47% of U.S. women ages 25 to 34 have a bachelor’s degree, compared with 37% of men.

The share of young women with a bachelor’s degree has increased by 22 percentage points since 1995, from 25% to 47%. Over the same period, men have seen a smaller increase (12 points, from 25% to 37%).

