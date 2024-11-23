‘There Is No Climate Crisis’ Says Fracking CEO Chris Wright, Trump’s Pick to Head Department of Energy

Of the sex molesters, hucksters, and sickos Trump has picked for his administration Chris Wright, who would take over the Department of Energy, is hardly getting mentioned. And yet if he is confirmed he could literally damage Earth itself, and the matrix of life. He has publicly stated, as this article, quotes, “There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition, either.” The question is: are the Republican Senators so spineless and obsequious that they would actually confirm such a person? Please contact your Senators and tell them to vote against his appointment. The quality of your life literally depends on their doing so.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, an executive of the oil and gas industry, as his pick to head the United States Department of Energy (DOE).

Wright — chief executive of hydraulic fracturing company Liberty Energy — has been described as a “staunch defender of fossil fuel use” who claims “there is no climate crisis,” reported Reuters.

Wright is expected to back Trump’s agenda of maximizing oil and gas production while boosting electricity generation.

“There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition, either,” said Wright last year in a video post on his LinkedIn profile.

Wright, who has no political experience, has compared efforts to curb global heating by Democrats to communism in the former Soviet Union.

The fracking CEO has also referred to net zero as a “sinister goal,” The Telegraph reported.

In an unconventional move, Wright consumed fracking fluid on camera in 2019 to show that it wasn’t dangerous.

A self-described “tech nerd,” Wright has written about the necessity of producing more fossil fuels to help people get out of poverty, reported Reuters.

“The world runs on oil and gas, and we need that,” Wright told CNBC in an interview last year, saying the proposal to transition away from fossil fuels in a single decade was an […]