‘There Is No Climate Crisis’ Says Fracking CEO Chris Wright, Trump’s Pick to Head Department of Energy

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, an executive of the oil and gas industry, as his pick to head the United States Department of Energy (DOE).
Wright — chief executive of hydraulic fracturing company Liberty Energy — has been described as a “staunch defender of fossil fuel use” who claims “there is no climate crisis,” reported Reuters.
Wright is expected to back Trump’s agenda of maximizing oil and gas production while boosting electricity generation.
“There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition, either,” said Wright last year in a video post on his LinkedIn profile.
Wright, who has no political experience, has compared efforts to curb global heating by Democrats to communism in the former Soviet Union.
The fracking CEO has also referred to net zero as a “sinister goal,” The Telegraph reported.
In an unconventional move, Wright consumed fracking fluid on camera in 2019 to show that it wasn’t dangerous.
A self-described “tech nerd,” Wright has written about the necessity of producing more fossil fuels to help people get out of poverty, reported Reuters.
“The world runs on oil and gas, and we need that,” Wright told CNBC in an interview last year, saying the proposal to transition away from fossil fuels in a single decade was an […]
The worst part of this choice is that he probably will be confirmed! When I first heard who he was and what he was affiliated with, I felt he was absolutely the wrong person for the Energy Department! Now this!!!
What is so terrible is that Dems have lost the majority in the Senate.