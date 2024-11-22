The Silence of the Wives

The wife of a non-evangelical Protestant minister who reads SR sent me this saying, “You say you ‘cover trends that are shaping the future.’ Well, here is a trend you ought to be covering. It has affected my husband’s congregation, and it is affecting all of Protestantism.” I read the article and understood why she had sent it. I suggest you read it as well.

The “good” wife: In recent decades, marriage manuals aimed at conservative Christian women emphasize a submissive vision of femininity

Credit: The Nation.

hen Ruth was 21, she put on a wedding dress; it was high time, her parents and everyone else around her had said, for her to be married.

Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Ruth (a pseudonym to protect a victim of abuse) had been told over and over what it meant to be a woman—and marriage was at the center of it all. In Sunday school and Bible study, she had been taught that a wife’s role is to be submissive and accept her husband’s headship. Women were not allowed to address the congregation at her church. The faith she had grown up in was a “dark and bloody” one, she told me; in her Sunday school lessons, she had been taught to expect an imminent apocalypse that would annihilate the faithless and wreak vengeance on God’s foes.

In her community, dating was forbidden before the age of 16; at that point, young congregants […]