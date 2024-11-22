ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu and ex-defense minister Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza

I totally support the ICC. Killing by bombs and starving to death tens of thousands of women and children as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Gallant have done is despicable and evil. It doesn’t end terrorism it actually encourages it. If you are a father or a brother how would you feel if your mother, wife/sister and three children were killed by a bomb? What really stands out for me though is the utter hypocrisy of Biden. We support what are essentially the same crimes against humanity charges the ICC has made against Putin, but we defend Netanyahu against those charges, and provide the bombs, rockets, and bullets that are creating the genocide he is committing.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Getty

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The ICC accused Netanyahu and Gallant of a string of human rights abuses in the Gaza Strip, where local health officials said the death toll from the Israeli military’s yearlong assault on the Palestinian enclave had now passed 44,000.

Israel responded furiously to the warrants, with Netanyahu’s office branding the decision “antisemitic,” rejecting the charges as “absurd and false” and condemning the ICC as a “biased and discriminatory political body.”

Hamas welcomed the warrants as an “important step towards justice” but senior political official Basem Naim said the court’s decision “remains limited and symbolic if it is not supported by all means by all countries around the world to implement it.”

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said the U.S. “fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision […]