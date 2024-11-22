GOP Takes First Steps To Shut Down Climate Groups

I have already covered the first failure of The Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, which failed but still earned, to the astonishment of many including myself, 15 Democratic votes. But it will be back. This is about taking away the nonprofit status of organizations Trump and the MAGAts in Congress do not like. It was because I saw this coming that I did not make SR a 501(c) 3. It was not an easy decision because I probably would have gotten much more support. But when you are structured as a nonprofit and the government takes that status away it basically means the organization’s end. What really alarms me the most though is what this article describes. The Republicans, owned/bribed by the carbon industries, with Trump as their leader, are going to try and castrate all efforts that support the conversion to non-carbon energy and that seek to prepare for what climate change is already doing because almost all of those organizations are nonprofits.

Climate protesters hang a sign from the West End Bridge over the Ohio River. Credit: Don Wright / AP

Democrats just helped Republicans give President-elect Donald Trump the potential power to shut down nonprofits under the guise of fighting terrorism — while GOP lawmakers have quietly revealed a new blueprint for defunding organizations they disagree with.

Earlier this month, the House Energy and Commerce Committee laid out a plan to target environmental justice nonprofits and organizations working to transition the economy away from fossil fuels.

That report preceded a major House vote on Thursday in which Republicans and 15 Democrats passed legislation giving the Treasury Department the power to strip nonprofit news organizations, advocacy groups, and universities of their tax-exempt status.

The Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act was originally proposed last year, ostensibly to prevent U.S. nonprofits from supporting groups like Hamas after widespread protests over Israel’s invasion of Gaza. Nicknamed the “nonprofit killer,” it gives the president unprecedented authority to go after political opponents. Advocacy groups like the […]