A Trump Judge Just Nixed Overtime Pay for Millions—and Media Yawned

If you are an hourly worker and you voted for Trump, you just got screwed out of overtime pay, although you may not know it yet since after I found it on an academic legal site I only found this report in The New Republic in the general audience press. The media as the article describes either didn’t understand the judge’s decision or didn’t care.

You probably missed it, because it created barely a ripple in the media, but last Friday, a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump struck down one of President Biden’s most pro-worker policies: his effort to ensure that far more Americans benefit from overtime pay. Around four million salaried workers with lower incomes are the losers in this decision, yet it generated startlingly few news stories and no outraged missives from leading columnists.

Watching this all unfold brings to mind a now-forgotten controversy. Remember when Oliver Anthony, the little-known folk singer, went viral in 2023 with his song lamenting the plight of working people imposed by the “Rich Men North of Richmond”? Donald Trump and Republicans claimed the bearded, red-haired Southerner as one of their own, a veritable bard of MAGA country who’d crafted the ultimate right-wing populist ballad of protest aimed directly at supercilious elites.

“This is the anthem of the forgotten Americans,” gushed Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. […]