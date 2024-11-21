Trump Taps Linda McMahon for Education Secretary

The United States population is already the least literate and least numerate population in any developed democracy. As I have noted before 54% of us cannot read past sixth-grade level, and 43% can’t even read past fifth-grade level. Fewer than half of Americans can even name all three branches of government. Under Trump, I predict, this social outcome data is going to become even worse because I think he intends to gut the Department of Education. Just as the Supreme Court did in its Dobbs decision, Trump wants to send control of schools back to the states. What will come out of this is the same thing that came out of Dobbs. The Red states already significantly inferior in the quality of life of its citizens will become even more poorly educated, and schools in those states will become institutions indoctrinating in christofascism instead of educating.

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate his transition co-chair Linda McMahon for Education secretary, according to two people familiar with the transition discussions.

McMahon, 76, gained prominence as a powerful force in making World Wrestling Entertainment a multibillion-dollar enterprise before she led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. She remained an important player in the president-elect’s orbit after he left the White House in 2021.

McMahon was appointed to the Connecticut state Board of Education but resigned roughly a year later in 2010 when she made a failed run for the Senate. She is a graduate of East Carolina University, with a bachelor’s degree in French and is certified to teach the language. She has minimal education experience but is the board chair of the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank stocked with other Trump insiders, and she’d likely sail through her Senate confirmation.

“For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute, Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights,” Trump said in a statement. “As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand “Choice” to every State in America, and empower parents to […]