How America became a ‘Mafia State’ — right under our noses

I have been going between networks listening to what is happening to our country. Fox, of course, is just lying, but MSNBC, CNN, and BBC, are actually shocking and scary. What Trump and his MAGAts are trying to do is create a post-Constitutional governmental system, as Thom Hartmann, describes. We have become a nation that has little or nothing in common with what the Founders created. If you are a fertile woman, particularly in a Red state, I would buy, and put away some misoprostol and mifepristone. If you have been considering any large purchase of something like a washing machine or dishwasher I would buy it now if you can. Everything I read, and see, tells me that prices of everything are going to go up. Day-to-day costs of groceries are going to go up seriously, perhaps to levels we have never before seen. It isn’t clear to me what is going to happen to Medicaid and Medicare, but I don’t think benefits are going to go up. Although he may try I don’t think Trump is going to be able to end social security, because even the spineless Republicans in Congress, will fear that could hurt their own chances in 2026. Of course, that is assuming there is an election in 2026.

Donald Trump holds a baseball bat while looking at exhibits during a Spirit of America Showcase in the Entrance Hall of the White House July 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Alexander Hamilton thought he (and the others who wrote the Constitution) had it all figured out.

He and his colleagues never imagined that a group of billionaires would spend 43 years and billions of dollars to seize the US Supreme Court, which would then legalize political bribery.

They never conceived of a foreign billionaire family coming to American and building a nationwide media ecosystem that was capable of convincing Americans that up was down, wrong was right, and a convicted fraudster and rapist would be a noble president.

They would’ve laughed at you if you told them that the richest man in the world would come from apartheid South Africa to hook up with a grifter billionaire to become co-president.

“The process of election affords a moral certainty, that the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not […]