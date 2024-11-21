With almost no awareness on the part of the vast majority of Americans, the news media in the United States is undergoing dramatic change. Hundreds of local newspapers have gone out of business, so objective information about that locality has disappeared. Billionaires have been buying large newspapers. One family, the Murdochs, have created a major propaganda network in support of transforming the United States into a christofascist nation. Other billionaires now own dozens of local TV net. Sinclair, Inc., doing business as Sinclair Broadcast Group, is a publicly traded American telecommunications conglomerate that operates 294 television stations across the country and is controlled by the descendants of company founder Julian Sinclair Smith. All of this is occurring as simultaneously the country is being flooded by deliberate misinformation. Getting accurate objective information is becoming ever more difficult, as I experience every day as I prepare SR for you.

The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California Credit: Reuters

Comcast said on Wednesday that it plans to spin-off the bulk of its fading NBCUniversal cable TV networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, as the company said it is repositioning itself for growth in the streaming era.

Shares of the company were off less than 1% after the announcement that Comcast would separate its entertainment and news channels, including USA Network, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, into a new, publicly traded company.

Comcast will retain the core of NBCUniversal’s entertainment assets, including its NBC broadcast network, sports and news, its film and television studios, and the Bravo network, which are seen as fueling growth for its Peacock streaming service. It also plans to keep the expanding theme park business.

Cowen & Co analysts in a note said the spin-off may well be a precursor to Comcast combining with another pay TV provider, such as Charter Communications, by shedding “toxic” cable channels that might be an obstacle to regulatory approval under the incoming Trump administration.

Cable television pioneer John Malone earlier this month […]