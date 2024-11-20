Trump’s Plans to Repeal Climate Policies Could Cost U.S. $50 Billion in Lost Exports, Forfeit Clean Energy Economy to Other Countries

Assessment after assessment is coming out from specialist experts showing how damaging all the Project 2025 Trump policies are going to be to the American economy and the United States’ stature in the world. If it turns out as these experts project I wonder if all the Trump Republican voters are going to acknowledge that they personally are responsible for creating what has happened to the country and to themselves?

Workers produce solar panels for export at the 5G smart workshop of Jiangsu Dongci New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in the Sihong Economic Development Zone in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China on Sept. 11, 2024. Credit: Costfoto / NurPhoto / Getty

A new report by the Net Zero Industrial Policy Lab at Johns Hopkins University explains the high cost that would come to the U.S. if the incoming Trump administration repeals existing climate policies.

According to the report, Donald Trump’s plans to undo climate policies would cost the U.S. billions of dollars. Rolling back policies such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would create lost opportunities for U.S. manufacturing and trade, leading to job losses, tax revenue declines and losses in exports, the report authors said.

“Our scenario analysis shows that U.S. repeal of the IRA would, in the most likely scenario, harm U.S. manufacturing and trade and create up to $80 billion in investment opportunities for other countries, including major U.S. competitors like China,” the authors wrote. “U.S. harm would come in the […]