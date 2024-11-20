Tax Dodging by Super-Rich, Big Corporations Costs Nations Half a Trillion Per Year: Study

As this report describes the ultra-rich in eight developed democracies have managed to rig the tax system in their country saving them hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes, and costing their societies those hundreds of blllions they could have used to foster wellbeing. My own view is part of why this is happening is that the ultra-rich increasingly are international in their views. They don’t have allegiance to the country where they live because their wealth is essentially globally sourced and the tax system of their country isn’t properly structured for that.

A crowd of demonstrators marches in Saint-Brieuc, France on May 1, 2024.

Credit: Emmanuelle Pays / Hans Lucas/ AFP / Getty

A study published Tuesday estimates that tax dodging enabled by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other wealthy nations is costing countries around the world nearly half a trillion dollars in revenue each year, underscoring the urgent need for global reforms to prevent rich individuals and large corporations from shirking their obligations.

The new study, conducted by the Tax Justice Network (TJN), finds that “the combined costs of cross-border tax abuse by multinational companies and by individuals with undeclared assets offshore stands at an estimated $492 billion.” Of that total in lost revenue, corporate tax dodging is responsible for more than $347 billion, according to TJN’s calculations.

“For people everywhere, the losses translate into foregone public services, and weakened states at greater risk of falling prey to political extremism,” the study reads. “And in the same way, there is scope for all to benefit from moving […]