Donald Trump’s Deportation Plan Causes ‘Panic’ Among Farmers

President-elect Donald Trump‘s deportation plan is causing widespread “panic” among farmers at risk of losing staff and business.
Agricultural output will fall between $30 and $60 billion if Trump’s flagship policy is carried out, according to the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC).
One of the most prominent features of Trump’s immigration policy was the removal of millions of undocumented immigrants. Trump advocated for the immediate deportation of individuals who were in the U.S. illegally, particularly those who had committed crimes.
Restaurant owners and agricultural leaders are calling for a balanced approach that supports businesses and preserves the workforce that is critical to their survival.
As the nation braces for massive policy changes, industries reliant on immigrant labor are urging policymakers to consider the far-reaching consequences of mass deportations.
Business leaders, backed by the ABIC—a lobbying group focused on immigration policies that support […]