Donald Trump’s Deportation Plan Causes ‘Panic’ Among Farmers

It seems to just be beginning to dawn on rural farming Republican voters that Trump’s plan to built concentration camps, and deport millions is going to devastate U.S.farmers and the food industry that processes much of their food. You would have thought it would have been obvious to American farmers but, apparently, it wasn’t, based on the way they voted. As for the rest of us it is also going to become a crisis as food prices, instead of going down as Trump promised, are going to go up 20% or more.

A migrant farm worker from Mexico harvests organic zucchini in Wellington, Colorado. President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plan is causing “panic” among farmers at risk of losing staff and business. Credit: John Moore / Getty

President-elect Donald Trump‘s deportation plan is causing widespread “panic” among farmers at risk of losing staff and business.

Agricultural output will fall between $30 and $60 billion if Trump’s flagship policy is carried out, according to the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC).

One of the most prominent features of Trump’s immigration policy was the removal of millions of undocumented immigrants. Trump advocated for the immediate deportation of individuals who were in the U.S. illegally, particularly those who had committed crimes.

Restaurant owners and agricultural leaders are calling for a balanced approach that supports businesses and preserves the workforce that is critical to their survival.

As the nation braces for massive policy changes, industries reliant on immigrant labor are urging policymakers to consider the far-reaching consequences of mass deportations.

Business leaders, backed by the ABIC—a lobbying group focused on immigration policies that support […]