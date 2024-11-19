Trump appoints Project 2025 author to be chairman of the FCC

Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has nominated a Project 2025 author to be the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.
Trump, who earlier in the day sought an investigation into a political pollster, said in a statement that he has chosen Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the FCC, to be its head.
“Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our economy,” Trump said. “He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”
Trump’s statement does not mention Carr’s connection to Project 2025, the governance plan from which the former and incoming president has tried to distance himself since polls showed it was […]
If Americans are familiar with Project 2025, then they should be upset about the appointment of Carr to the FCC. He may promote information hiding what this administration is planning to do and how they will manipulate the news. Really scary given that so many American watch Fox News lie or misinform them or get their news from X or social media.
We’re becoming the dumbest country in the world and this administration wants it that way!