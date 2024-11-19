Trump appoints Project 2025 author to be chairman of the FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. The appointment of Project 2025 author Brendan Carr to head the FCC I see as a first step in using federal media licensing power to scare and threaten media that if they criticize Trump it may result in a loss of their license to operate.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign town hall event at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, U.S., September 27, 2024. Credit: Rebecca Cook / Reuters

Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has nominated a Project 2025 author to be the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Trump, who earlier in the day sought an investigation into a political pollster, said in a statement that he has chosen Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the FCC, to be its head.

“Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our economy,” Trump said. “He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”

Trump’s statement does not mention Carr’s connection to Project 2025, the governance plan from which the former and incoming president has tried to distance himself since polls showed it was […]