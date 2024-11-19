‘No sign’ of promised fossil fuel transition as emissions hit new high

The Trump administration is committed to blocking alternative energy technologies and fostering a higher use of carbon energy. “Drill, Baby, drill,” is the way Trump puts it. That’s what the United States is going to do about climate change. Nothing. Many other countries, as this article describes, are also not doing enough. So it follows that hundreds of millions of people throughout the world are going to be affected by what climate change is going to do, and most of them will become migrants. The world you and I have known and lived in is disappearing before our eyes.

There is “no sign” of the transition away from burning fossil fuels that was pledged by the world’s nations a year ago, with 2024 on track to set another new record for global carbon emissions.

The new data, released at the UN’s Cop29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, indicates that the planet-heating emissions from coal, oil and gas will rise by 0.8% in 2024. In stark contrast, emissions have to fall by 43% by 2030 for the world to have any chance of keeping to the 1.5C temperature target and limiting “increasingly dramatic” climate impacts on people around the globe.

he world’s nations agreed at Cop28 in Dubai in 2023 to “transition away” from fossil fuels, a decision hailed as a landmark given that none of the previous 27 summits had called for restrictions on the primary cause of global heating. On Monday, the Cop28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, told the summit in Baku: “History will judge us by our actions, not by our words.”

The rate of increase of carbon emissions has slowed over the last decade or so, as the rollout of renewable energy and […]