‘No sign’ of promised fossil fuel transition as emissions hit new high

There is “no sign” of the transition away from burning fossil fuels that was pledged by the world’s nations a year ago, with 2024 on track to set another new record for global carbon emissions.
The new data, released at the UN’s Cop29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, indicates that the planet-heating emissions from coal, oil and gas will rise by 0.8% in 2024. In stark contrast, emissions have to fall by 43% by 2030 for the world to have any chance of keeping to the 1.5C temperature target and limiting “increasingly dramatic” climate impacts on people around the globe.
he world’s nations agreed at Cop28 in Dubai in 2023 to “transition away” from fossil fuels, a decision hailed as a landmark given that none of the previous 27 summits had called for restrictions on the primary cause of global heating. On Monday, the Cop28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, told the summit in Baku: “History will judge us by our actions, not by our words.”
The rate of increase of carbon emissions has slowed over the last decade or so, as the rollout of renewable energy and […]
In 2022 I received a grant to do an artwork and video about the 6th Extinction. As I researched the names of recently extinct and endangered fellow beings, I was profoundly saddened at the magnitude of our ongoing loss. What this is is not only willful destruction, but ecological genocide. And because humanity is part of themy ecology of the planet, that includes human genocide. Future generations will look back on this with horror, as they struggle to live in a diminished planet. If I was prone to fantasy thinking, I would say that MAGA’s “Messiah” is a perfect shoo in for their “Anti Christ”.
Apparently, either Americans are oblivious to what is happening to this planet and our lives or they deliberately don’t care. How else could Trump win this election if people were motivated to helping the environment be cleaner? Since we are the largest polluter in the world, then it will only get worse. EVs are a way down the road since the average person could never afford those ridiculous prices—and the expense of replacing those batteries! Until corporations develop EVs that are within most people’s price range, gas cars will continue to be the standard. Trump could care less about promoting solar and energy-saving products! He only cares about making money for himself and power. It’s a sad and scary future ahead for this world.