Biden’s final meeting with Xi Jinping reaps agreement on AI and nukes

Here is what I assess as some good news about the U.S. China relationship. I have been increasingly concerned that one of the nuclear powers would give AI some control over nuclear weapons. Biden and XI seem to have recognized the problem and have made an agreement that it will not happen in the U.S. and China. Whether it will survive during the coming Trump administration, however, is not at all clear. It appears that what Trump wants is a dangerous confrontation with China. One that will have a massive effect on our economy.

U.S. President Joe Biden, seen here shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, is looking for ways to emergency-proof the U.S.-China relationship before President-elect Donald Trump takes over the White House. Credit: Leah Millis

LIMA, PERU — President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping met for just under two hours on the sidelines of the APEC summit Saturday, marking the end to their 15-year diplomatic relationship and ushering in a new era of uncertainty as Donald Trump prepares to return to office.

The two leaders agreed to avoid giving artificial intelligence control of nuclear weapons systems, and they made progress toward the release of the two U.S. citizens behind bars in China that the State Department considers “wrongfully detained.” Biden also pressured Xi to rein in North Korea’s support of Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

Biden is looking for ways to emergency-proof the U.S.-China relationship before Trump takes over the White House. And Saturday’s substantive meeting was a sign that both leaders were trying to make the most of Biden’s […]