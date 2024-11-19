2023 PRRI Census of American Religion: County-Level Data on Religious Identity and Diversity

This is the best-researched profile of religion in the United States that I have found, and it is quite interesting. Decreasing White Christian religious affiliation but, amongst those Whites who are religiously affiliated, increasing fanaticism about what has become a kind of pseudo-Christianity. Pseudo because while it endlessly quotes the Bible (interestingly particularly the Old Testament) it advocates almost nothing that Jesus actually taught.

Two-thirds of Americans (66%) identify as Christian, including 41% who identify as white Christians and 25% who identify as Christians of color. Over one-quarter of Americans (27%) are religiously unaffiliated, and 6% belong to a non-Christian religion.[1]

Among the 41% of Americans who identify as white Christians, 13% are white evangelical Protestants, 13% are white mainline/non-evangelical Protestants, 12% are white Catholics, and small percentages identify as Latter-day Saints (1%), Jehovah’s Witnesses (<0.5%), or Orthodox Christians (<0.5%).[2] Among the one-quarter of Americans who identify as Christians of color (25%), one in ten are Black Protestants (8%) and Hispanic Catholics (8%), 4% are Hispanic Protestants, 2% are other Protestants of color, 2% are other Catholics of color, and just 1% are Jehovah’s Witnesses, Latter-day Saints, or Orthodox Christians.[3] Just 6% of Americans are non-Christians, including Jewish Americans (2%), Muslims (1%), Buddhists (1%), Hindus (1%), and Unitarian Universalists (0.5%). More than one in four Americans (27%) are religiously unaffiliated; 5% of Americans identify as atheists, 5% identify as agnostic, and 17% claim they are “nothing in particular.”

The Decline of White Christians

