Want to understand why Trump won the election? Look at pop culture.

I have been thinking a lot, as the media announces Trump’s appointment of one criminal after another to cabinet posts, how it is possible that a blatantly criminal convicted rapist, multiple felon, and multiple bankrupt racist huckster could possibly have been elected President of the United States? And then follow his election win by appointing a cast of fellow creeps and criminals. Culture is created by a consensus of individual choices. It is an expression of mass consciousness. I chose this report because it accurately illustrates very well what we have become.

Singers Post Malone and Morgan Wallen performing at the 57th Annual CMA Music Awards on November 8, 2023

Credit: Frank Micelotta / Disney / Getty

Earlier this year, conservatives on social media claimed an unlikely new icon. It wasn’t a podcaster with questionable views or a libertarian businessman selling a course or any particular ideology. It was actress Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria star and the recent lead of the rom-com Anyone but You.

Following her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in March, two conservative outlets published columns heralding Sweeney as a return to conventional beauty standards of the ’90s and early 2000s — or as, Bridget Phetasy for the Spectator put it, “the giggling blonde with an amazing rack.” Both pieces postulate that, by wearing low-cut dresses and playing up her sexuality, Sweeney was inviting men to gawk at her, therefore raising a middle finger to “woke culture” and the Me Too movement.

Sweeney hasn’t publicly aligned herself with the right in any way. (Her family’s politics, though, were the subject of controversy in 2022, which may have […]