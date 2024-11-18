Taxpayers Fund Post-Roe Business Boom for For Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers in Texas

This is a trend that I don’t think many Americans are even aware is happening. Although almost every time it comes up for a vote the majority support a woman’s right to control her own body, the movement against women having that right has created a network, of what amount to pseudo-assistance centers. That’s not the news. As this report describes the news is that even though the majority vote for a woman’s rights, the Republicans are working to use your tax dollars to fund these anti-choice centers.

Credit: Shutterstock

If you had the means to provide diapers to a struggling new parent, what would you demand from them in return?

Would you require that they listen to your parenting advice for an hour before they could take their Huggies home? Would you subject them to a proselytizing lecture on your preferred interpretation of Christianity, or force them to sign up for a group counseling session with strangers? All so they could prove themselves worthy of receiving a few days’ worth of the most essential baby care products?

This is the service model favored by thousands of the anti-abortion pregnancy centers across the country that operate as the public-facing front of the movement to ban abortion both at the state and federal levels. These centers, which bill themselves as judgment-free resources for “vulnerable women and youth,” often present a warm, fuzzy facade that belies a darker mission: using fear, spiritual coercion, and shame tactics to spread lies and disinformation about […]