The Staggering Success of Vaccines

Stephan:

I have recently had a lengthy email exchange with a professor, whom I had thought an insightful and knowledgeable scholar. He wrote me to tell me I was wrong about requiring vaccines for children. To my great surprise, it turns out he is an anti-vaxxer conspiracy advocate, much like Robert Kennedy Jr.. The entire time our exchange went on I could not get a childhood image out of my mind. When I was 9 years old a close friend of the same age, Murr Ottinger, who lived down the street from me whose father, like mine, was also a doctor contracted polio. This was before the polio vaccine had been invented when polio was a major health threat. I will never forget going to visit him the last time I saw him. His bed had been taken out of his room, and he lay in an iron lung with only his head sticking out and lying on a pillow. He lay there looking up about 18 inches into a mirror slanted so he could see me. I doubt many Americans today even know what an iron lung is. It was a metal tube about six feet long and three feet wide with a glass window built into the tube side so nurses, doctors, and his parents could look in and see his body. It had a bellows on one end and its purpose was to pump air in and out to help Murr breathe. The iron lung created a vacuum inside the cylinder, which was called negative pressure. This negative pressure rhythmically sucked his chest open, forcing air into his lungs. When the pressure returned to normal, his lungs recoiled naturally, which helped him to exhale. Looking at my friend with whom just weeks earlier I had run in games and hiked with was a horrible image I have never forgotten. I never saw him again because he was moved to some kind of long term care facility. Then, first Albert Sabin, and next Jonas Salk created vaccines and today polio in the U.S. has essentially disappeared. The same is true of mumps, measles, small pox, and a host of other diseases. All because of vaccines.