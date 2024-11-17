The Staggering Success of Vaccines

I have recently had a lengthy email exchange with a professor, whom I had thought an insightful and knowledgeable scholar. He wrote me to tell me I was wrong about requiring vaccines for children. To my great surprise, it turns out he is an anti-vaxxer conspiracy advocate, much like Robert Kennedy Jr.. The entire time our exchange went on I could not get a childhood image out of my mind. When I was 9 years old a close friend of the same age, Murr Ottinger, who lived down the street from me whose father, like mine, was also a doctor contracted polio. This was before the polio vaccine had been invented when polio was a major health threat. I will never forget going to visit him the last time I saw him. His bed had been taken out of his room, and he lay in an iron lung with only his head sticking out and lying on a pillow. He lay there looking up about 18 inches into a mirror slanted so he could see me. I doubt many Americans today even know what an iron lung is. It was a metal tube about six feet long and three feet wide with a glass window built into the tube side so nurses, doctors, and his parents could look in and see his body. It had a bellows on one end and its purpose was to pump air in and out to help Murr breathe. The iron lung created a vacuum inside the cylinder, which was called negative pressure. This negative pressure rhythmically sucked his chest open, forcing air into his lungs. When the pressure returned to normal, his lungs recoiled naturally, which helped him to exhale. Looking at my friend with whom just weeks earlier I had run in games and hiked with was a horrible image I have never forgotten. I never saw him again because he was moved to some kind of long term care facility. Then, first Albert Sabin, and next Jonas Salk created vaccines and today polio in the U.S. has essentially disappeared. The same is true of mumps, measles, small pox, and a host of other diseases. All because of vaccines.
nce a week, early in the morning, community health worker Kiden Josephine Francis Laja mounts her bicycle and pedals as far as 10 miles away from her small village in South Sudan. Some weeks Laja is doing outreach, spending her day educating a community about which vaccines she can provide and what diseases they prevent. “It’s my responsibility to tell the mothers to bring the children for vaccination,” she says. She answers their questions and lets them know she’ll be back, usually the following week, to vaccinate their children. Late in the evening she mounts her bike and heads home.
When Laja returns with the vaccines, kept in a cooler with ice packs, she will spend the day immunizing anywhere from a few to 200 children against a range of diseases: polio, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, hepatitis B, influenza, bacterial meningitis, tuberculosis and, more recently, COVID. Most people in high-income countries haven’t seen these diseases in decades, but the people of South Sudan know them well. Many have seen family and friends die from them.
Americans love science. What they hate is the commercialization of science, with hidden for profit motives, being shoved down their throat by un-elected bureaucrats. What they hate is “Science Advisors” telling elected officials to mandate public health restrictions when the data doesn’t support it. Again, legislators practicing medicine without a license.
Vaccines have a long history of success in this country; however, the public health establishment overplayed its hand with COVID. The mandating of a genetic therapeutic, ( which is what the so called COVID “vaccines” were ) which were not effective , and for which we don’t have reasonable safety data combined with lock downs have burned all of the public health institutions political capital. In the process it made millions of dollars for Modern execs and Ffizer execs, while employing a strategy that guarantees new COVID variants. Remember, these execs weren’t going to share with third world countries, and unless we were prepared to close the borders, new cases were bound to arise with the influx of new people. With the mandated shots, you have to admit, it was an excellent scam. But the American people had enough.
In addition, changing the definition of vaccines to allow these genetic therapeutics immunity from lawsuits ( a typical post-modern play) while forcing millions to take them, combined with the shifting goal posts of Fauci (along with the little white lies) proved too much for the American public. Being told by the bureaucrats that you can go to the liquor store but ya can’t go to church was over the top. History will show that these COVID lock downs were one of the most foolish things the elites could have done. Indeed, the election results are proof of it.