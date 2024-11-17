It’s the Voters Stupid

(No, it’s the ignorant voters) There is no Trump Mandate!
Any politician that states they “believe in the wisdom of the people” is either lying, or too ignorant to hold office.
Who are we? In 2004 Samuel Huntington wrote a book by that title Who are We: The Challenges to America’s National Identity, noting the dramatic demographic and ideological shifts that had taken place in the country. The time has come to reexamine our basic principles and values. The mirror will not be kind. As with Huntington, the bottom line is we are not who we were. Many of the issues we thought the country had overcome, have again surfaced. Many people thought that the election of President Obama signaled the official end of racism. Clearly that was not the case. Additionally, antisemitism is on a significant rise in the country.
As Rep Jim Clyburn stated, he fears the election of Trump and the implementation of
Rising food prices? You darn right! It will be a Double Whammy. First with the tariffs, which raised prices last time (which I’m sure many of the Trump voters blamed on Biden), and then getting rid of the immigrants and having those work sites being replaced by Americans? Well, you know American won’t work for those low wages, so prices will really soar.
And we have Trump to thank, but his voters are too stupid to realize that!