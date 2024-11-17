It’s the Voters Stupid

John Alexander, I think, has it correct, and he has stated it well. The situation we are in is the result of how Americans chose to vote. It is that simple and accurate. And the effects of those votes is going to be devastating, particularly to the low income, low education Whites, Hispanics and Black voters. As but one example, based on what I have been seeing in the food industry publications, those MAGAt voters who were complaining about food costs are going to face a major nightmare. As of today, I think by this Spring food costs will be at least 20% higher.

Voters voting Credit: Intercept

(No, it’s the ignorant voters) There is no Trump Mandate!

Any politician that states they “believe in the wisdom of the people” is either lying, or too ignorant to hold office.

Who are we? In 2004 Samuel Huntington wrote a book by that title Who are We: The Challenges to America’s National Identity, noting the dramatic demographic and ideological shifts that had taken place in the country. The time has come to reexamine our basic principles and values. The mirror will not be kind. As with Huntington, the bottom line is we are not who we were. Many of the issues we thought the country had overcome, have again surfaced. Many people thought that the election of President Obama signaled the official end of racism. Clearly that was not the case. Additionally, antisemitism is on a significant rise in the country.

As Rep Jim Clyburn stated, he fears the election of Trump and the implementation of