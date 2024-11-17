In an authoritarian regime it’s important to control the news — and here we go

Stephan:

Authoritarian fascists for obvious reasons do not like or want a free independent press. So one of the first things they do is try to gut the press. And quite predictably Trump and his fascists have started doing that. I had someone ask me the other day, “How much longer do you think you will be able to do SR? Have you thought it might become dangerous to do it” I had never thought about that. Some readers help with the costs although I still spend $22,000 a year to do SR; it is my way of fostering wellbeing, but the question has stuck in my mind. SR has been attacked by hackers since Trump entered politics. It happens thousands of times each year, and it has become increasingly expensive to protect it. But I had never really thought of it as being personally dangerous to do SR. Have we really become that kind of country? I guess we are going to find out.