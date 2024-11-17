In an authoritarian regime it’s important to control the news — and here we go

Authoritarian fascists for obvious reasons do not like or want a free independent press. So one of the first things they do is try to gut the press. And quite predictably Trump and his fascists have started doing that. I had someone ask me the other day, “How much longer do you think you will be able to do SR? Have you thought it might become dangerous to do it” I had never thought about that. Some readers help with the costs although I still spend $22,000 a year to do SR; it is my way of fostering wellbeing, but the question has stuck in my mind. SR has been attacked by hackers since Trump entered politics. It happens thousands of times each year, and it has become increasingly expensive to protect it. But I had never really thought of it as being personally dangerous to do SR. Have we really become that kind of country? I guess we are going to find out.
Is changing the Democratic Party the way to remake our Democracy? Donald Trump only got about a million more votes than he did in 2020, but Kamala Harris appears to have received somewhere between 6 and 10 million fewer votes than Joe Biden did that year. For the over two decades that I’ve been writing and on the radio and TV, I’ve argued that when Bill Clinton embraced Reagan’s neoliberalism in 1992 (and Obama maintained that position) the Democratic Party had taken a fatal turn to the right. I’ve written two books that cover it, in part, as well: The Hidden History of Neoliberalism: How Reaganism Gutted America and The Hidden History of the American Dream. It appears that millions of voters essentially said, “I’m not going to […]
Does anyone believe that Democrats or Republicans are ready for true diversity – a multiparty democracy? I don’t they both are only interested in single party rule. Since this venue prefers The Guardian as a source here is one take on bipartisan efforts to stall reform:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/15/electoral-reform-ballot-measures
Clearly, if you don’t like the outcome you have to change the structure. Democrat and Republican operative know this and will fight reform every step of the way. Think outside box.