Saturday, November 16th, 2024

US Obesity Epidemic Continues to Skyrocket, With No End in Sight

Author:     Michael O'Riordan
Source:     tctMD
Publication Date:     NOVEMBER 15, 2024
Stephan:  

We are the world leader it has been researched and announced. We are now the world’s largest population of fatties. Obesity in America has become the norm.  This trend has been coming on for years. If you have ever been overseas in another country you have seen that what usually identifies someone as an American is that they’re fat. It is one of the main reasons Americans have such short life spans — typically seven years shorter than people in other developed democracies.

I was considering running the Lancet Journal research paper cited in this report, but decided it might be too technical. However, if you want to read it you can find it here: National-level and state-level prevalence of overweight and obesity among children, adolescents, and adults in the USA, 1990–2021, and forecasts up to 2050

Two new studies are highlighting a dark picture of the obesity epidemic in the United States: one shows the number of obesity-related deaths is on the rise and the other projects a continued increase in the number of Americans who have overweight or obesity.

In the Lancet, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study collaboration found that more than 170 million adults 25 years and older, as well as 15 million children and young adolescents (aged 5 to 14 years) and 21 million older adolescents (15 to 24 years), have overweight or obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) greater than 25 kg/m2.

“The current prevalence of overweight and obesity in the US are extraordinarily high and rising, presenting a significant public health concern,” GBD study investigator Xiaochen Dai, PhD (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Seattle, WA), told TCTMD in an email. “Forecasts to 2050 highlight an even more concerning trend.”

In 25 years, it’s estimated that nearly 213 million adults and 43 million children and adolescents will have overweight or obesity. Put another way, one out […]

