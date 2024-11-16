US Obesity Epidemic Continues to Skyrocket, With No End in Sight

Stephan:

We are the world leader it has been researched and announced. We are now the world’s largest population of fatties. Obesity in America has become the norm. This trend has been coming on for years. If you have ever been overseas in another country you have seen that what usually identifies someone as an American is that they’re fat. It is one of the main reasons Americans have such short life spans — typically seven years shorter than people in other developed democracies.

I was considering running the Lancet Journal research paper cited in this report, but decided it might be too technical. However, if you want to read it you can find it here: National-level and state-level prevalence of overweight and obesity among children, adolescents, and adults in the USA, 1990–2021, and forecasts up to 2050