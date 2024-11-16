Trump picks North Dakota governor to lead Interior

If you have been paying any attention to the news, many Americans reportedly do not but I assume SR readers do, you have seen Trump appoint one incompetent weirdo after another. That’s not why I am running this story. I am doing it because, I think, we are watching the first step in a trend Trump wants that is going to devastate our national parks and forests, as well as sabotage our progress in leaving the carbon energy era. The long-term consequences that will flow from this trend if Burgum’s is confirmed will change the physical landscape of America forever.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate on June 27 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty



President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a one-time rival for the Republican presidential nomination, to run the Interior Department and help steer the energy policy he’s pledged will drive up oil and gas drilling.

“We’re going do things with energy and with land — Interior — that is going to be incredible,” Trump told an audience at Mar A Lago. Bergum “is going to head the Department of Interior and he’s going to be fantastic.”

Burgum became wealthy from selling his software company, a factor that helped him create a relationship with Trump, who considered Burgum as a potential 2024 running mate.

If confirmed by the Senate, Burgum would manage the more than 500 million acres of federal land as well as the fossil fuels and minerals that lie beneath the surface — making him a critical component […]