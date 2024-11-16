If your BMI is over 25 you should consider changing your diet, and increasing your exercise. You can calculate it here: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm

This data is not as up-to-date as the Lancet paper, only includes adults not children, and is based on having a BMI of 30 or more, which is not just fat but obese.

The 2023 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps for 48 states, the District of Columbia (DC), and three U.S. territories show the proportion of adults with obesity. These maps are based on self-reported weight and height from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). Maps are also presented by race/ethnicity and location. (Updated September 12, 2024)

Overview

The CDC 2023 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps for 48 states, the District of Columbia, and 3 U.S. territories show the proportion of adults with a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 30 ( ≥30 kg/m2) based on self-reported weight and height. Data are presented by race/ethnicity and location. The data come from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an ongoing state-based, telephone interview survey conducted by CDC and state health departments.

The 2023 maps show that obesity impacts some groups more than others. There are notable differences by race and ethnicity, as shown by combined data from 2021–2023.

Across states and territories

In 2023, all U.S. states and territories had an obesity prevalence higher than 20% (more than 1 in 5 adults). Overall, the Midwest (36.0%) and South […]