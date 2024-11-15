Trump picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a source familiar with the move told CNN, a choice that would add to Trump’s list of provocative picks whose confirmation processes will test the loyalty of Senate Republicans.
The source said Kennedy accepted the offer Thursday, and multiple sources told CNN that Trump could announce the choice later in the day. Kennedy has been in Palm Beach for several days following the election.
Politico was first to report the selection.
The move is a notable one given that only days before the election, Trump’s transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told CNN that Kennedy was “not getting a job for HHS.”
“He would not be in charge of HHS?” he was asked on “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.”
“No,” Lutnick said, “of course not.”
That answer set off an internal uproar in Trump’s orbit, with Trump making clear to Kennedy that he […]
I think you are exactly right Stephen when you call them Comic book characters. Just look around at society, people check their phones ever 30 seconds, social media, reality TV. I think we have become a population deeply addicted to the drama that that he offers.
I can’t help thinking that DJT wants his name to be attached to the legend of the Kennedy family.Just that. A little shine from America’s fabled Aristocracy.