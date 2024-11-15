Trump picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Not a single man or woman Trump is appointing for high office is either competent or ethical. They remind me of cartoons in a comic book. But Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment may end up killing you or one of your children. Never forget his role in Samoa in killing children by getting the government to stop measles vaccinations. Here will oversee medicare and Medicaid, essential to about half the children in America, and almost all of the elderly. I would not have thought it possible that such a weirdo could take over U.S. healthcare.

Trump victory gives RFK Jr. free rein to shape public health Credit: The Seattle Times

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a source familiar with the move told CNN, a choice that would add to Trump’s list of provocative picks whose confirmation processes will test the loyalty of Senate Republicans.

The source said Kennedy accepted the offer Thursday, and multiple sources told CNN that Trump could announce the choice later in the day. Kennedy has been in Palm Beach for several days following the election.

Politico was first to report the selection.

The move is a notable one given that only days before the election, Trump’s transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told CNN that Kennedy was “not getting a job for HHS.”

“He would not be in charge of HHS?” he was asked on “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.”

“No,” Lutnick said, “of course not.”

That answer set off an internal uproar in Trump’s orbit, with Trump making clear to Kennedy that he […]