The scientists of the world who study the climate are screaming at the politicians, and you, that we are not doing anything close to what we should be doing to preserve human civilizations as they exist today. Your children, and their children are going to condemn us for this failure. In my remote viewing project it is clear that the civilization changing crisis will reach a peak in 15 years.

Existing policies and actions taken by world governments put the world on track for a median estimate of 2.7°C of warming by the end of the century, Climate Action Tracker revealed on Thursday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

If global leaders make no further effort to reduce emissions, temperatures have a 33% chance of spiking past 3°C of warming by 2100 and a 10% chance of overtaking 3.6°C, which report lead author Sofia Gonzales-Zuniga called “an absolutely catastrophic level of warming.”

“The combined global effect of government action on climate change has flatlined over the last three years, underscoring a critical disconnect between the reality of climate change and the lack of urgency on policies to cut emissions,” Climate Action Tracker (CAT) announced during its annual update at COP29.

The report attributes the lack of progress to the fact that few governments announced new climate targets in 2024 while they continued to facilitate the increased burning of fossil fuels, despite the pledge made at last year’s COP28 to transition away from oil, gas, and coal.

