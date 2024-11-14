While America Voted, Israel Set the Stage for Annexing Northern Gaza

One Day Before the U.S. election, Israel told the United Nations that it would be cutting ties with UNRWA, its aid agency for Palestinian refugees. On Election Day itself, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — who had challenged him on his approach to a ceasefire and the return of hostages. Later that night in Tel Aviv time, as Americans went to the polls, the Israeli military told national media that it is getting closer to the “complete evacuation” of northern Gaza, and residents would not be allowed to return.
The victory of Donald Trump wouldn’t become clear until the next morning in Israel, but Netanyahu acted as if his preferred candidate was already in the White House. The green light […]