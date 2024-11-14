While America Voted, Israel Set the Stage for Annexing Northern Gaza

Israel has become a fascist state led by a fascist authoritarian, and Netanyahu has watched American voters put a fellow fascist back into power. He believes Trump will give him a free pass to annex the Northern part of Palestinian Gaza. It isn’t getting much media attention which tells us a lot about journalism in the U.S..

A billboard congratulates President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 7, 2024 in Tel Aviv. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on “history’s greatest comeback.” Credit: Amir Levy / Getty

One Day Before the U.S. election, Israel told the United Nations that it would be cutting ties with UNRWA, its aid agency for Palestinian refugees. On Election Day itself, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — who had challenged him on his approach to a ceasefire and the return of hostages. Later that night in Tel Aviv time, as Americans went to the polls, the Israeli military told national media that it is getting closer to the “complete evacuation” of northern Gaza, and residents would not be allowed to return.

The victory of Donald Trump wouldn’t become clear until the next morning in Israel, but Netanyahu acted as if his preferred candidate was already in the White House. The green light […]