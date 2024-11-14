Trump Cabinet of Villains Grows With Gabbard for DNI, Gaetz for AG

If you have been watching the news today you are probably as outraged and disgusted as I am. What Trump is doing is straight out of the fascist playbook. To be an unchallenged authoritarian, you fire or dismiss anyone who might oppose you, and appoint only slavishly loyal incompetents who will do what they are told. SR isn’t big enough to do all the horror stories of these appointments Trump is trying to make. But I do emphatically note Trump doesn’t want them to go through the usual advise and consent confirmation process because that would mean the background and incompetencies of those people would become glaringly public. So the next thing to watch for is does the Senate recess, or do they stay in session and confirm or deny this scum from being confirmed. That will tell us what kind of Senate we are going to have for the next two years — or maybe longer.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to stoke global fears for the future on Wednesday by announcing more picks for top leadership positions in his next administration: former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general.
The president-elect also confirmed his widely reported plan to name Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as secretary of state. The Associated Pressnoted that “the choices continued a pattern of Trump stocking his Cabinet with loyalists he believes he can trust to execute his agenda rather than longtime officials with experience in their fields.”
The announcements have provoked comparisons to blockbuster villains. One social media user quipped that “Trump’s Cabinet is shaping up like Dr. Evil’s collection of henchmen,” while Justin Jones—a Tennessee Democrat expelled from the state Legislature over a gun […]
It’s unbelievable. I keep hoping I’m going to wake up from this Nightmare. I still have faith they are investigating behind the scenes and there is hope he and his band of criminals will.
not be allowed in the White House ever again. The FBI raided the apartment of the man who runs the Polymarket
Betting site yesterday, gathering information on what was going on with the betting and possible criminal activity, maybe with Thiel and Musk. How was the Frenchman so sure Trump would win that he bet $45 million dollars on it in October. Could he have had inside information they had their elaborate plan to steal the election. At that point the supposed polls said they were neck and neck. That man doubled his money. If the convicted criminal gets back.in office, I will be
Never again listen to or trust anything mainstream media says. (Not that I really do now). Our.news will be like Russia’s and China’s, all state controlled.