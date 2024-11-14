Trump Cabinet of Villains Grows With Gabbard for DNI, Gaetz for AG

If you have been watching the news today you are probably as outraged and disgusted as I am. What Trump is doing is straight out of the fascist playbook. To be an unchallenged authoritarian, you fire or dismiss anyone who might oppose you, and appoint only slavishly loyal incompetents who will do what they are told. SR isn’t big enough to do all the horror stories of these appointments Trump is trying to make. But I do emphatically note Trump doesn’t want them to go through the usual advise and consent confirmation process because that would mean the background and incompetencies of those people would become glaringly public. So the next thing to watch for is does the Senate recess, or do they stay in session and confirm or deny this scum from being confirmed. That will tell us what kind of Senate we are going to have for the next two years — or maybe longer.

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who represented Hawaii as a Democrat but is now a Republican, arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on September 10, 2024.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to stoke global fears for the future on Wednesday by announcing more picks for top leadership positions in his next administration: former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

The president-elect also confirmed his widely reported plan to name Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as secretary of state. The Associated Pressnoted that “the choices continued a pattern of Trump stocking his Cabinet with loyalists he believes he can trust to execute his agenda rather than longtime officials with experience in their fields.”

