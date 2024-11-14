No leaders remain to check Trump’s climate wreckage

Here is the best assessment of where humanity stands in relation to climate change that I have read. It is a mixed but basically a tragic story. The only way to deal with what is coming is single-focus international cooperation to end any use of carbon power, and to stop deforestation and pollution. It is going to take a whole range of new technologies and a commitment to fostering wellbeing from the individual to the planet. The governments of humanity just don’t seem to be able to get past greed. Greed is the destroying cancer of our species.

The last time Donald Trump entered the White House and menaced efforts to stop the climate from overheating, affronted world leaders closed ranks against him.

Such defiance and unity are practically unthinkable this time.

Trump’s peers are disunited, focused inward and have already largely abandoned the vanguard of the fight to stop the planet from burning up.

Their list of excuses, in fairness, contains many serious matters. Wars and trade disputes have eroded international cooperation. A pile-up of global and domestic challenges has pushed climate change down — or off — the agenda when world leaders meet. The European powerhouses that eagerly claimed the climate mantle after Trump’s 2016 election are now fumbling through a house of mirrors as they confront economic decline, populism and what French President Emmanuel Macron warns could be the failure of the EU project. Many of these problems, by the way, will likely become even more daunting during a Trump presidency.

Simply put, leaders are distracted. The global order of recent generations is crumbling. It is, lamented U.N. climate change chief Simon Stiell in a recent speech, a “moment of […]