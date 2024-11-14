Krugman delivers economic reality check: Trump’s mass deportations will make grocery prices soar

If you think lettuce and cantaloupes are expensive now, as Nobel Laureate economist Paul Krugman explains, get prepared for prices to double. Trump’s deportation scheme every economist I have checked says is going to devastate the economy. All those Trump voters who thought he was going to “fix things” are about to learn how sensationally wrong their decision was. I think we are about to have the worst period in American history.

Economist Paul Krugman with President Joe Biden on August 14, 2023 Credit: Creative Commons

Donald Trump, during his 2024 presidential campaign, attacked the Biden Administration and Vice President Kamala Harris relentlessly over inflation.

Harris countered that Trump’s proposals — mass deportations and new tariffs on imported goods — would make inflation worse. Regardless, President-elect Trump enjoyed a decisive victory on Election Night 2024 and will begin his non-consecutive second term on January 20, 2025.

Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his November 11 column for the New York Times, warns that grocery prices will soar if Trump follows through on his mass deportations plan.

“I’ve written about the likely inflationary impact of Donald Trump’s policies,” Krugman explains. “All of that still stands. But there’s an issue that I haven’t stressed as much as I probably should have: the specific effects of his proposed deportations on grocery and housing prices, both of which have been political flashpoints.”

According to Krugman, Trump’s “mass deportations” would “degrade productive capacity, balloon deficits and — yes — bring inflation […]