Trump picks new defense secretary from his favorite talent pool – Fox News

Trump is setting up a repurposing of the American military to serve his interests by appointing as his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, 44, who asked Trump to pardon several war criminals, which he did. Hegseth is a former Bear Stearns banker who later served with the Army National Guard and as a co-host on “Fox & Friends.” Trump is making it clear he sees himself as the source of all government power, and that all agencies are going to be restructured to serve his purposes.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will nominate Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense Credit: AP



Donald Trump will nominate Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense, the latest in a flurry of announcements about the shape of the incoming administration.

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” the president-elect said in a statement on Tuesday. “With Pere at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”

Hegseth, 44, is a former Bear Stearns banker who later served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as led veterans-focused advocacy organizations. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and co-hosts “Fox & Friends.”

During his time at the network, Hegseth lobbied Trump to support U.S. soldiers and contractors accused of war crimes, including Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher and a group of Blackwater personnel accused of massacring civilians in Baghdad.

On air, […]