Trump picks new defense secretary from his favorite talent pool – Fox News

Donald Trump will nominate Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense, the latest in a flurry of announcements about the shape of the incoming administration.
“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” the president-elect said in a statement on Tuesday. “With Pere at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”
Hegseth, 44, is a former Bear Stearns banker who later served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as led veterans-focused advocacy organizations. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and co-hosts “Fox & Friends.”
During his time at the network, Hegseth lobbied Trump to support U.S. soldiers and contractors accused of war crimes, including Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher and a group of Blackwater personnel accused of massacring civilians in Baghdad.
On air, […]
And so this appointment is worse than Lloyd Austin who was employed by a Defense contractor prior to his current appointment? Is the horror because this person won’t be beholden to a specific set of defense contractors? The level of corruption in the defense industry is bad and has been getting worse over the decades. It will be interesting to see if this candidate will clean some of it up or make it worse.
Doubtless Himself couldn’t find anyone more qualified to manage the largest bureaucracy in the world. Wasn’t Hegseth the one who proudly proclaimed that he never washed his hands because germs are not a thing, impressive.