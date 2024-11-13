Trump Already Preparing to Load Up Government with Pro-Crypto Officials

In service to his billionaire supporters/owners Trump is giving them carte blanche to enrich themselves further through crypto-currencies, the biggest securities fraud industry in the world. I think there is a very real possibility that the U.S. will go into recession sometime over the next four years. The combination of crypto-currencies, mass deportations, dismantling education, environmental, and scientific agencies, and a general incompetence of his appointments I do not see a happy economy.

If you were hoping President-elect Trump would not follow through on his support of crypto, you may be disappointed. The United States is poised to become the “crypto capital of the planet” and perhaps the securities fraud capital of the world as President-elect Trump has reportedly begun evaluating pro-crypto candidates for a set of key roles in U.S. financial regulatory agencies.

The news comes as Bitcoin has soared past $86,000 following Trump’s election last week, and other coins including Dogecoin similarly reach new heights.

The Washington Post published a story today reporting that Trump aides are considering a mix of current regulators, former federal officials, and executives from the financial industry who have ties to crypto for top leadership roles. Among the most important agencies regulating crypto has been the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has targeted cryptocurrency companies in the past several years. The Post writes:

Some of the names under considerationfor the SEC and other positions include Daniel Gallagher, a former SEC official now at the financial technology firm Robinhood, which offers crypto wallets as well as stock trading; and Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda, two Republican commissioners at the agency, the people said.

A Republican donor, Gallagher previously has faulted the SEC […]