CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO GIFT TRUMP SWEEPING POWERS TO CRUSH HIS POLITICAL ENEMIES

Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire for revenge.
On the campaign trail, he joked about being a dictator on “day one” in office, pledged to jail journalists, and threatened to retaliate against political foes who he felt had wronged him.
Now, just days after he secured a second term in the White House, Congress is already moving to hand a resurgent Trump administration a powerful cudgel that it could wield against ideological opponents in civil society.
Up for a potential fast-track vote next week in the House of Representatives, the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, also known as H.R. 9495, would grant the secretary of the Treasury Department unilateral authority to revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit deemed to be a “terrorist supporting organization.”
The resolution has already prompted strong opposition from a wide range of civil society groups, with more than 100 organizations signing an open letter issued by the American Civil Liberties Union in September.
With Trump […]
This is what happens when sociopaths blatantly steal an election, Trump, Musk and Putin, and nobody does anything about it. If I have seen the information confirming this, you can be sure Presieldent Biden, Merrick Garland etc. have. Somebody has got to do a thorough investigation, which wouldn’t be that difficult, to Save our country!! A Republican Congress, who also has unchecked power, won’t. The voting machines were hacked, nillioms of votes are missing, Starlink was used to tabulate some states!! On Threads go to billt801 and it is fully explained there. Everybody write their congressman that they want an investigation. Things will be worse than we realize if we don’t stand up now and do something. We, at the very least, need an investigation.
We certainly had abuse of not for profit status by many organizations over the years; however, the IRS has refused to take action to curb their poor behvaior. The law under discussion in this article is just a continuation of the logic of the so called US Patriot Act. The Democrats refused to reform that malignant legislation, and the Republican have refused to do the same. many of us have warned, over the years, of where this logic would lead. Now we see the consequences.
This proposed law definitely has not appeared on major news programs or the internet except for this report. It must be aired loudly and often!!!! This is so important.
Honestly, he’s such a cruel person!