Wednesday, November 13th, 2024

CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO GIFT TRUMP SWEEPING POWERS TO CRUSH HIS POLITICAL ENEMIES

Author:     Noah Hurowitz
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     November 10 2024 | 5:00 a.m.
 Link: CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO GIFT TRUMP SWEEPING POWERS TO CRUSH HIS POLITICAL ENEMIES
Stephan:  

The idea that a nonprofit foundation can lose its nonprofit status on the say so of a politicized Secretary of the Treasury if the House passes H.R. 9495 will change the entire nature of the non-profit foundational world. This is such a huge deal I am surprised it is not the lead story on all media. In fact The Intercept which published this story could well become a prime candidate for such revenge. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. So are half the other fact-based foundations such as Pew Research, Gallup, Yale360, Kaiser Family Foundation and half the other sources I use to prepare SR. for you. If this bill passes I think it will devastate U.S. society.

Donald Trump speaking at an America First Policy Institute summit on July 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kent Nishimura / LA Times / Getty

Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire for revenge.

On the campaign trail, he joked about being a dictator on “day one” in office, pledged to jail journalists, and threatened to retaliate against political foes who he felt had wronged him.

Now, just days after he secured a second term in the White House, Congress is already moving to hand a resurgent Trump administration a powerful cudgel that it could wield against ideological opponents in civil society.

Up for a potential fast-track vote next week in the House of Representatives, the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, also known as H.R. 9495, would grant the secretary of the Treasury Department unilateral authority to revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit deemed to be a “terrorist supporting organization.”

The resolution has already prompted strong opposition from a wide range of civil society groups, with more than 100 organizations signing an open letter issued by the American Civil Liberties Union in September.

With Trump […]

3 Comments

  1. Cari on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:38 am

    This is what happens when sociopaths blatantly steal an election, Trump, Musk and Putin, and nobody does anything about it. If I have seen the information confirming this, you can be sure Presieldent Biden, Merrick Garland etc. have. Somebody has got to do a thorough investigation, which wouldn’t be that difficult, to Save our country!! A Republican Congress, who also has unchecked power, won’t. The voting machines were hacked, nillioms of votes are missing, Starlink was used to tabulate some states!! On Threads go to billt801 and it is fully explained there. Everybody write their congressman that they want an investigation. Things will be worse than we realize if we don’t stand up now and do something. We, at the very least, need an investigation.

    Reply
  2. Albus Eddie on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:48 am

    We certainly had abuse of not for profit status by many organizations over the years; however, the IRS has refused to take action to curb their poor behvaior. The law under discussion in this article is just a continuation of the logic of the so called US Patriot Act. The Democrats refused to reform that malignant legislation, and the Republican have refused to do the same. many of us have warned, over the years, of where this logic would lead. Now we see the consequences.

    Reply
  3. Terri Quint on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:31 am

    This proposed law definitely has not appeared on major news programs or the internet except for this report. It must be aired loudly and often!!!! This is so important.
    \
    Honestly, he’s such a cruel person!

    Reply

