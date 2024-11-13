CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO GIFT TRUMP SWEEPING POWERS TO CRUSH HIS POLITICAL ENEMIES

The idea that a nonprofit foundation can lose its nonprofit status on the say so of a politicized Secretary of the Treasury if the House passes H.R. 9495 will change the entire nature of the non-profit foundational world. This is such a huge deal I am surprised it is not the lead story on all media. In fact The Intercept which published this story could well become a prime candidate for such revenge. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. So are half the other fact-based foundations such as Pew Research, Gallup, Yale360, Kaiser Family Foundation and half the other sources I use to prepare SR. for you. If this bill passes I think it will devastate U.S. society.

Donald Trump speaking at an America First Policy Institute summit on July 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kent Nishimura / LA Times / Getty

Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire for revenge.

On the campaign trail, he joked about being a dictator on “day one” in office, pledged to jail journalists, and threatened to retaliate against political foes who he felt had wronged him.

Now, just days after he secured a second term in the White House, Congress is already moving to hand a resurgent Trump administration a powerful cudgel that it could wield against ideological opponents in civil society.

Up for a potential fast-track vote next week in the House of Representatives, the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, also known as H.R. 9495, would grant the secretary of the Treasury Department unilateral authority to revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit deemed to be a “terrorist supporting organization.”

The resolution has already prompted strong opposition from a wide range of civil society groups, with more than 100 organizations signing an open letter issued by the American Civil Liberties Union in September.

With Trump […]