What to know about Tom Homan, the former ICE head returning as Trump’s ‘border czar’

Tom Homan, if you have ever seen him on television, you know is a vulgar thug who ought to be in prison for what he did to immigrants when he was in office in the previous Trump administration. But he was protected by Trump and now he will be back in office. He is one of about nine former Trump villains who avoided persectution and are now coming back into government. It is already clear that this is going to be an administration of villains and thugs.

Tom Homan speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Trump announced on Sunday that the former acting ICE director will oversee border control in his second administration.

Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty

President-elect Trump announced Sunday night that Tom Homan, his former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will join his second administration to oversee border control.

In his role as “border czar” — which does not require Senate confirmation — Homan will be in charge of the southern and northern U.S. borders, as well as “all Maritime and Aviation Security,” Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” Trump wrote, adding that “there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.”

It is unclear what role Homan will take, since managing immigration requires coordination between several agencies under the Department of Homeland Security.

Homan, a former police officer and Border Patrol agent, has worked under six presidents during his three decades in law enforcement. He was executive […]