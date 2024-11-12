What to know about Tom Homan, the former ICE head returning as Trump’s ‘border czar’

President-elect Trump announced Sunday night that Tom Homan, his former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will join his second administration to oversee border control.
In his role as “border czar” — which does not require Senate confirmation — Homan will be in charge of the southern and northern U.S. borders, as well as “all Maritime and Aviation Security,” Trump said in his post on Truth Social.
“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” Trump wrote, adding that “there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.”
It is unclear what role Homan will take, since managing immigration requires coordination between several agencies under the Department of Homeland Security.
Homan, a former police officer and Border Patrol agent, has worked under six presidents during his three decades in law enforcement. He was executive […]