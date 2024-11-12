‘Going to pay a lot more’: Here’s how Trump’s deportations will lead to huge tax increases

Once again Trump voters are going to experience exactly what they thought Trump would protect them from. Trump’s deportation schemes are not only going to create massive social disruption in communities all over the country; it is also going to be very costly. It is time for thinking Americans to realize that a large percentage, maybe even a majority of us, don’t understand what a democracy is supposed to be and, therefore, have little interest in preserving it. There is going to be a lot of misery and pain as a result for all but the rich, and even they will be impacted by climate change.

A girl wearing a “Build the wall, deport them all” t-shirt attends Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 19, 2024. Credit: Brian Snyder/ Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump ran on deporting millions of undocumented immigrants if he won a second term. And now that he prepares to enter the White House in January, his incoming administration has promised that mass deportations will be at the top of his mind from day one.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Trump’s plan to deport a significant portion of the 13 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States would cost roughly $968 billion over a 10-year period. This includes the cost of hiring untold thousands of additional Department of Homeland Security personnel to round up, detain and process targets of Trump’s mass deportations, in addition to the construction cost of detention camps, immigration judges and other related costs.

However, as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston told MSNBC host Joy Ann-Reid on Friday, there is