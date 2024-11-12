Blue-state leaders are ramping up their Trump-proofing

One of the reasons we moved to a Blue state 15 years ago was what I saw happening with climate change. The other reason was I could see the rise of fascism in the United States; it was one of the reasons I walked away from a career in government, even though I had been approached to work for the President after being a Special Assistant for two Chiefs of Naval Operations. And I am so glad we did. Blue states are preparing for climate change as Red states are not, and now Blue state governors and legislatures are doing everything they can to Trump-proof themselves. Yesterday two people, one of whom I knew but the other I did not, and today a third person I didn’t know, all SR readers, wrote to tell me they were living in Red States and wanted to move, and what did I suggest? I told them all to look at the Pacific Northwest.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center left, stands during the roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Credit: AP

Democratic governors and attorneys general are working to Trump-proof their states ahead of his inauguration, gearing up to ensure their residents have access to medication abortion and the resources in place to fight Donald Trump’s actions in court.

On Thursday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he is taking the first step to safeguard his state from some of Trump’s worst policies by calling a special legislative session. Newsom wants the legislature to pass more funding for the California Department of Justice so that it can file lawsuits against Trump’s actions if need be.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack—and we won’t sit idle,” Newsom said in a release. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Newsom thinks California will have to fight Trump on reproductive freedom […]