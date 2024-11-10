Russia Says Donald Trump’s Election Win ‘Useful for Us’

I have been thinking about how we got to this point in history and the answer, I have concluded, is Mitch McConnell, and I believe that is what historians will conclude. If McConnell had been a man of integrity he would have seen that Trump was impeached and removed from office, as should have happened. If he had behaved honorably none of this would now be occurring. But he didn’t and now we have reached a place where a man Putin considers a “useful idiot” is openly saying that through his minion, former President Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian Security Council Vice Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow, Russia. He said that Donald Trump’s election night performance was “useful” for Russia. Credit: Getty

Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev has suggested the U.S. presidential election result would serve Russia’s interests in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev served as president between 2008 and 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Over the course of the war in Ukraine, he has pushed anti-Western rhetoric, often issuing threats to Kyiv’s allies about Moscow’s nuclear capability.

Around the time of Trump’s victory speech early Tuesday morning, Medvedev posted on Telegram his response to the election night.

Without directly congratulating the Republican candidate, Medvedev referred to how there was a “furious bipartisan anti-Russian consensus on Capitol Hill.”

“But Trump has one quality that is useful for us—as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on … idiotic allies, stupid charity projects and voracious international organizations,” he said, seemingly referring to global support for Ukraine.

Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian foreign ministry for comment.

Kremlin propagandists have championed […]