Russia Says Donald Trump’s Election Win ‘Useful for Us’

Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev has suggested the U.S. presidential election result would serve Russia’s interests in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Medvedev served as president between 2008 and 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Over the course of the war in Ukraine, he has pushed anti-Western rhetoric, often issuing threats to Kyiv’s allies about Moscow’s nuclear capability.
Around the time of Trump’s victory speech early Tuesday morning, Medvedev posted on Telegram his response to the election night.
Without directly congratulating the Republican candidate, Medvedev referred to how there was a “furious bipartisan anti-Russian consensus on Capitol Hill.”
“But Trump has one quality that is useful for us—as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on … idiotic allies, stupid charity projects and voracious international organizations,” he said, seemingly referring to global support for Ukraine.
Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian foreign ministry for comment.
Kremlin propagandists have championed […]