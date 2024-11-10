Nancy Pelosi Torches Biden After Trump’s Sweeping Victory

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most sophisticated and knowledgeable political experts in the U.S., and former Speaker of the House, confirms what I said in Friday’s SR. She blames Biden and his ego for what happened in the election, and why Trump won. She also saw this as more a cultural election than a political one. Racism and male dominance genderism have been cancers in the United States since the day it was created, and have now become enflamed.

Credit: Jacek Boczarski / Anadolu / Getty

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went full scorched earth on Friday, blaming Vice President Kamala Harris’s stunning loss on Joe Biden’s late exit from the presidential race.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi suggested that Biden had crippled the Democratic Party’s chances at keeping Donald Trump out of the White House.

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi said. “And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened.”

Pelosi also blamed Biden for not making way in time for an open primary, which could have created momentum around a new candidate who would have performed better with the Democratic base.

“And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time,” Pelosi said. “If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”

Pelosi’s public comments about Biden’s candidacy […]