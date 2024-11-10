Melania Trump’s nude pics on Russian TV spark outrage as state media broadcasts photos after Donald wins re-election

A Russia state media outlet has sparked outrage for airing Melania Trump’s nude photographs on live television as a tribute to her husband winning the 2024 election.
The disparaging display was aired on 60 Minutes on the Russia-1 network, the country’s most-watched television channel, showing pictures of Melania from a photo shoot with the British GQ in 2000.
The news clip, which was shared on X by Russian Media Monitor creator Julia Davis, begins with anchor Yevgeny Popov saying the former first lady is prepping to return to the White House after Donald Trump‘s election victory.
As Popov speaks, a large television screen behind him and his co-anchor and wife, Olga Skabeeva, shows a clip of Trump and Melania together at one of the president-elect’s rallies.
However, the clip quickly cuts to an image of Melania from her GQ shoot.
“Here’s how Melania looked like in the year 2000,” Popov said as a nude image of the former first lady appeared on the screen.
Popov goes on to describe each image of Melania in detail.
“The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee,” he says.
“Inside […]
