Melania Trump’s nude pics on Russian TV spark outrage as state media broadcasts photos after Donald wins re-election

This is getting virtually no coverage in the United States. I think this is because the billionaires who own most of the national media are afraid of offending Trump. However, as you will see if you do a Google, it is front page on much of the international media. Why did this happen, why at that very moment? Think about it for a minute. As soon as it was declared Trump had won Russian state television broadcast across Russia and the world not one but a whole slew of nudes of Trump’s wife Melania. I think this is a very significant development, although must international coverage doesn’t really seem to get it. I think Putin is sending Trump a coded message: If you don’t do what I want I have currently secret extremely embarrassing images of you I can make public. Remember the never-revealed but once widely discussed “golden showers video.”

A Russia state media outlet has sparked outrage for airing Melania Trump’s nude photographs on live television as a tribute to her husband winning the 2024 election.

The disparaging display was aired on 60 Minutes on the Russia-1 network, the country’s most-watched television channel, showing pictures of Melania from a photo shoot with the British GQ in 2000.

The news clip, which was shared on X by Russian Media Monitor creator Julia Davis, begins with anchor Yevgeny Popov saying the former first lady is prepping to return to the White House after Donald Trump‘s election victory.

As Popov speaks, a large television screen behind him and his co-anchor and wife, Olga Skabeeva, shows a clip of Trump and Melania together at one of the president-elect’s rallies.

However, the clip quickly cuts to an image of Melania from her GQ shoot.

“Here’s how Melania looked like in the year 2000,” Popov said as a nude image of the former first lady appeared on the screen.

Popov goes on to describe each image of Melania in detail.

“The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee,” he says.

“Inside […]