Want To Leave The U.S.? Countries Welcoming Americans With Open Arms

In doing my daily preparation for SR I have seen over a dozen articles about Americans choosing to leave the United States, and two readers wrote me to say they were leaving, one to Canada, the other to France. I’ve never seen anything like this before.

Michelle Garabito and Paul Nelson are cofounders of The Lux Nomads, which advises Americans on how to move out of the US. Here, they are pictured in Spain—one of the best places for Americans to move to.

Credit: Lux Nomads

Interest in how to move out of the U.S. has been growing in recent years—but following the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, it has reached a fever pitch. With news that Donald Trump is returning to the White House, searches for popular moving abroad terms—“the best countries for Americans to move to,” “best country to move to from USA,” “leaving America,” “where to move out of the US,” “where to move abroad”—have spiked dramatically. According to Google Trends, queries for “how to move to Canada” increased by 400% by 8 p.m. on election night.

Marco Permunian, a founder of the Italy-based Italian Real Estate Lawyers—an agency with offices in New York, Houston, Memphis and Los Angeles that specializes in Italian citizenship law and immigration matters—says he has been inundated with requests. “As of today—the […]