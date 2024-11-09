Once Again, America Has Shown Us Exactly Who It Is

As I said yesterday, the big take away for me was that this was a cultural election not a political one. What is happening and that is going to happen is the choice of a majority of American voters. They don’t seem to understand the damage that is going to be done to their lives. Their resentment, rage, racism, male-dominant genderism was more emotionally powerful than their capacity to think through what Trump and the MAGAts really represent. For instance, Robert Kennedy is talking about taking fluoride out of the water. I am old enough to remember the crisis of childhood dental cavities that was why fluoride was introduced. Elon Musk is now acting like a co-President and I think is setting a reality for the oligarchs who bought the election for Trump. I think the Hispanic community whose men particularly voted for Trump are about to experience a racial rape, unlike anything ever seen since the Japanese were rounded up and put in internment camps. But this will be worse. My only hope is that these people who voted for Trump will experience such pain that they will wake up in time for the mid-term election; if there is a genuine mid-term election.

Republican Donald Trump walks off the stage after speaking during a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

This is some bullshit — but not surprising in the least.

America shows us time and time again who and what it is. Sometimes it subtly whispers what it thinks of people like me (and probably you). But the 290-plus electoral votes and more than 70,000,000 popular votes that have secured Republican Donald Trump’s presidential victory over his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, are loud and clear.

Trump’s win — the first time he’s ever won the popular vote, mind you — is a “fuck you, we don’t care about your rights as people of color, women, immigrants, the working class, etc.” It’s a reminder that sometimes, even when you’re twice as good, you get a fraction as much. It’s a message about whose livelihoods matter and whose don’t. It’s not just a look into what we’re anticipating for the next four years, but a reminder of the haunting past this country refuses to […]