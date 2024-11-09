Once Again, America Has Shown Us Exactly Who It Is

As I said yesterday, the big take away for me was that this was a cultural election not a political one. What is happening and that is going to happen is the choice of a majority of American voters. They don’t seem to understand the damage that is going to be done to their lives. Their resentment, rage, racism, male-dominant genderism was more emotionally powerful than their capacity to think through what Trump and the MAGAts really represent. For instance, Robert Kennedy is talking about taking fluoride out of the water. I am old enough to remember the crisis of childhood dental cavities that was why fluoride was introduced. Elon Musk is now acting like a co-President and I think is setting a reality for the oligarchs who bought the election for Trump. I think the Hispanic community whose men particularly voted for Trump are about to experience a racial rape, unlike anything ever seen since the Japanese were rounded up and put in internment camps. But this will be worse. My only hope is that these people who voted for Trump will experience such pain that they will wake up in time for the mid-term election; if there is a genuine mid-term election.
This is some bullshit — but not surprising in the least.
America shows us time and time again who and what it is. Sometimes it subtly whispers what it thinks of people like me (and probably you). But the 290-plus electoral votes and more than 70,000,000 popular votes that have secured Republican Donald Trump’s presidential victory over his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, are loud and clear.
Trump’s win — the first time he’s ever won the popular vote, mind you — is a “fuck you, we don’t care about your rights as people of color, women, immigrants, the working class, etc.” It’s a reminder that sometimes, even when you’re twice as good, you get a fraction as much. It’s a message about whose livelihoods matter and whose don’t. It’s not just a look into what we’re anticipating for the next four years, but a reminder of the haunting past this country refuses to […]
So disappointing, to say the least. Shocking to me, coming from Canada where diversity is real. Yes, one does experience a culture clash here and there. Yes, prices are high, but you can’t blame one political party, or one leader for all the problems.
The choice of such magnitude as presidential elections cannot come out of negative emotions, out of anger because the prices are high… but it did.
How about appreciation for the achievements of the current administration? How about the actual danger this choice makes so real?
The big picture – the fascist tendencies in different countries, the overwhelming influence of social media, and the preference to use them over more reliable sources of information, seem so significant in terms of the context of the elections, but it shouldn’t justify what just happened.
I think there will be a lasting, irreversible decline of the position of this, once admired by many, country, which I am grieving today, and I am not alone.
People wanted something else than Joe Biden for a long time. In a country where you have only two possibilties the other is the only possibility. Look at the contries in Europe with a many party system. Also there the populists win for the simple reason that they want someyhing else.
From news reports it would seem that even with all the party choices many Europeans are choosing conservative and neo-fascist parties as a protest against the large number of immigrants and the potential for more. France, Italy, Sweden, the UK, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Hungary come to mind. Fear of the other is spreading through our western collective with the Russian invasion of Ukraine stirring up reminders of WW2 and fears of #3. Meanwhile we Americans have voted to withdraw from everyone except Israel our fifty-first state.