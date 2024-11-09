Democracy dies in their wallets: Here’s what happens when oligarchs buy the news

As I told you, I canceled my subscription to The Washington Post, as Thom Hartmann did when Bezos would not let the post editorial team come out in support of Harris. But that is just a little piece of what is going on. Local newspapers are withering and dying all over the country because advertising has shifted to electronic media. At the same time Big Media has been bought and is now controlled by oligarchs. Elon Musk owns the largest social media platform. Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Patrick Soon-Shiong owns The Los Angeles Times. Sinclair Broadcast Group owns or operates 185 Stations in 86 Markets. The oligarchs realize that feeding fascist supportive information to the peasants will help them take control of the United States, and shape the government.

Amazon chief executive and new Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos Credit: AFP

I cancelled my Washington Post subscription Friday evening. Jeff Bezos, Mister “Democracy Dies In Darkness” (the Post’s slogan on their masthead), by blocking his editorial staff from endorsing Harris chose darkness over his nation’s future, and I can’t support that.

The big mistake John D. Rockefeller made back in the day — that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk appear committed to not repeating — was not buying a media outlet like a newspaper. Had John D. had that sort of a vehicle to mold public opinion, American history may be very different.

By 1880, Rockefeller’s Ohio-based company controlled over 90 percent of the nation’s oil, owned 4000 miles of pipelines, and employed over 100,000 people. As Rockefeller’s oil empire got larger and larger, eating alive hundreds of smaller operations, ruthlessly driving up prices, destroying his competitors, and throwing workers out of a job, public outrage grew.

In 1887, Ohio sued him, arguing that he was operating in ways that were detrimental to the state and its citizens and businesses; in 1892 […]