Democracy dies in their wallets: Here’s what happens when oligarchs buy the news

I cancelled my Washington Post subscription Friday evening. Jeff Bezos, Mister “Democracy Dies In Darkness” (the Post’s slogan on their masthead), by blocking his editorial staff from endorsing Harris chose darkness over his nation’s future, and I can’t support that.
The big mistake John D. Rockefeller made back in the day — that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk appear committed to not repeating — was not buying a media outlet like a newspaper. Had John D. had that sort of a vehicle to mold public opinion, American history may be very different.
By 1880, Rockefeller’s Ohio-based company controlled over 90 percent of the nation’s oil, owned 4000 miles of pipelines, and employed over 100,000 people. As Rockefeller’s oil empire got larger and larger, eating alive hundreds of smaller operations, ruthlessly driving up prices, destroying his competitors, and throwing workers out of a job, public outrage grew.
In 1887, Ohio sued him, arguing that he was operating in ways that were detrimental to the state and its citizens and businesses; in 1892 […]
For the next decade, it looks as though the US is really screwed! Trump will appoint two more justices to SCOTUS and these two will be on the court likely 30 years! They have a significant majority—-6 justices—–and their aim is to keep conservative philosophy as the dominant source of the rule of law in the US. It has now given Trump the power to do whatever he wants because of his immunity and that it’s part of his duties as president! Like hell it is!!! And there are no constraints on this unConsitutional group of sycophants to the Heritage Foundation! Again, the US is screwed and regular people who actually do the nation’s work and shop in the country’s stores have no voice! Until the Dems wake up and create a new playbook on how to run and win a campaign, the US will be like the other countries run by oligarchs and not be a democratic country at all! Shame on regular Americans for being so dumb about what is to happen. Did they really think Trump would help them? He didn’t in his first term and he won’t in this one. Their lives will not only NOT improve, it will get worse! They are just too ignorant to realize how terrible he is. And what if his failing mental capacity continues in this term? Then JD Vance takes over!!!! He may be even worse. God help us!
I agree mostly with your observations and since he effectively he will have all branches of government in his pocket there is nothing to stop his rampage. The only short term possibility is the mid-term elections to get enough people in the House to block their legislative agenda at that point. Unfortunately for us the Heritage Foundation will be bringing in professional management that know how to set goals, execute and follow through to reach their targets. Himself’s chaotic decision making and short attention span may not save us this time around.