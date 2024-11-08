Trump’s victory adds record $64bn to wealth of richest top 10

The wealth of the 10 richest people in the world – a list dominated by US tech billionaires – increased by a record amount after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, according to a widely cited index.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated that the world’s 10 wealthiest people gained nearly $64bn (about £49.5bn) on Wednesday, the largest daily increase since the index began in 2012.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, registered the largest increase with a $26.5bn addition to his fortune, which now stands at $290bn. The prominent backer of Trump’s campaign, benefited from a surge in the share price of Tesla, the electric carmaker where he is chief executive and in which he owns a 13% stake.
As one of the exemplars of American culture declared, ” It is good to be King”. And truthfully there are too many Americans who are happy to be the serfs because one day they might rise to be, if not king, at least be in service to his court. The same group that hates government, worship the rich and just like them are over taxed and over regulated.
This seems a reenactment of the Gilded Age 2.0 which was brought to an end, somewhat, by their excessive greed that created tremendous suffering for the average citizen leading to taxation of their assets and regulation of their business practices. Will an updated rebellion playout against today’s obscenely wealthy that have a level of opulence and methods of control the old people couldn’t dream of?