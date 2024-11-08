Trump’s victory adds record $64bn to wealth of richest top 10

Because of Citizens United, which legalized bribing politicians, as well as the way Republicans rigged the tax system, we have become an oligarchy as this election has just demonstrated. This is all part of the country becoming the United States of Fascism. Americans overwhelmingly voted for it — did you know that 53% of White women ,voted for Trump? By the time of the mid-term election, if there is one, I think we will have become a nation few of us who seek to foster wellbeing will even recognize. What to do? Read The 8 Laws of Change.

The wealth of the 10 richest people in the world – a list dominated by US tech billionaires – increased by a record amount after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, according to a widely cited index.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated that the world’s 10 wealthiest people gained nearly $64bn (about £49.5bn) on Wednesday, the largest daily increase since the index began in 2012.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, registered the largest increase with a $26.5bn addition to his fortune, which now stands at $290bn. The prominent backer of Trump’s campaign, benefited from a surge in the share price of Tesla, the electric carmaker where he is chief executive and in which he owns a 13% stake.

