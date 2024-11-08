Trump Got Away With It — Because of the Biden Administration’s Massive Missteps

It is my view that we are on a track to become another Hungary and I think when historian look back and write about what has happened they will blame Merrick Garland, Mitch McConnell, the Supreme Court, and Biden. Recognizing his growing mental failure Biden should have announced a year ago that he would not run again so that roper primaries were conducted to allow a new Democratic leader to emerge and a proper conference to be held. Instead, he unilaterally put forward his decent and honorable but virtually unknown Vice President — how many ranchers in Idaho, or farmers in Mississippi do you think could have even named her? She in turn did not pick a well-known VP like Gavin Newsom, but another virtually unknown politician Tim Walz — did you know his name before it was announced for VP? But before that, Mitch McConnell blocked Trump’s impeachment, and for the past three years Merrick Garland, whom Biden should have been replaced, has let all the legal actions against Trump to just wind their sleepy way through various courts and leaving Jack Smith un-supported.
We have just witnessed the greatest failure of federal law enforcement in American history.
The reasons for Donald Trump’s reelection are numerous and will be hotly debated in the weeks ahead. But the story of his comeback cannot be told without seriously grappling with how he managed to outrun four criminal cases, including — most notably — the Justice Department’s prosecution over Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.
At the root of it all are the considerable and truly historic legal missteps by the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland, as well as a series of decisions by Republicans throughout the political and legal systems in recent years that effectively bailed Trump out when the risks for him were greatest.
The two federal criminal cases against him are now dead as a practical matter. Already there is reporting suggesting that special counsel Jack Smith will leave his post and dismiss the pending cases, which is […]
Stephan, I have many thoughts on all of this and am happy I am able to communicate at all at this point, after this devastation.
Firstly, I do not believe he won for the following reasons:
1. The day after the election over 20 MILLION ballots were unaccounted for. Since the election over 222 lawsuits have been initiated regarding these unaccounted for votes. That is not 1,000, 100,000 or even 1 million. That is 20 million.
2. Many people have reported the software was not recognizing or counting the mail-in ballots.
3. A polling person from TX said every third vote for Kamala went to Trump. Many people were complaining about this and they would tell them to go back to the machine and vote again, but it kept going to Trump when they pressed Kamala. They also claim every OTHER vote they pressed for Colin Allred went to Ted Cruz. These are voting machines where you press a button for your candidate. Ted Cruz is very unpopular and was on track to lose by a huge margin. And the opposite for Allred.
4. Many accurate grassroots pollers (not the polls you see on NBC etc. People that go door to door) that have accurately predicted every election for the past several decades, either in their state or nationwide, within 2 points at the most, we’re wrong by over 5 or more points?? Does not make any sense.
4. Going into the election in PA, so many democrats had voted in early voting it was almost statistically impossible for the Republicans to win. There were at least 4 fake bomb threats in PA preventing people from voting.
5. A Republican has not won the popular vote since George Bush Sr. Is it possible that this sick man could win the popular vote with thousands and probably millions of Republicans voting for Kamala and people who voted for him 2 times were not voting for him again. I know some of these people and saw all these people on videos online before the election. I do not think that is possible that he won the popular vote. The democrats went into election day with slightly more early votes then they had in the 2020 election and they’re going to tell us that tens of millions fewer people voted for Kamala than Biden? Especially because the new voter demographic favored young women. Millions of new registrants were young women, many more than men.
6. In Tennessee there was unbelievable record turnout for women and new voters in Early Voting. Completely unprecedented. Women there were claiming when they hit the Gloria Johnson button it would go to Blackburn (and no matter what they did it wouldn’t register Gloria Johnson) and when they hit Kamala it would go to Trump. You had to hit it many times before it switched. Many new voters may not know what is going on and move on.
7. How did the vote counting resolve so quickly? The last election they were counting for days and they were barely done counting in some states and the TV called it for the state and it was all done by 4:00a.m. Wednesday?
8. It was difficult to get into Kamala’s rallies and Musk was paying people $45 each to attend the other guy’s rallies. And many people were walking out of Trump’s.
9. Trump kept saying he didn’t need anyone’s vote and don’t worry after this election you would never have to worry about voting again.
10. The day before the election orale was so bad in Trump’s campaign one of his top men was interviewed on CNN and MSNBC and reported morale was so bad in the Trump campaign nobody cared of he won or lost and the resentment and hate they had toward the candidate could not be overestimated. Does that sound like a winning campaign?
I look forward to more coming out about all of this.
With Elon Musk and Putin helping him as well as the Billionaires that have been propping him up. This is pure and simple interference and corruption.
I do not believe this is conspiracy. There are many facts supporting this. I believe Kamala won.
What you describe is a conspiracy to steal the election. Interesting that himself proclaimed at every opportunity that the 2020 election was stolen and if he did not win this one then it would not have been free and fair, trouble would follow. Himself “wins” and it must have been legit because himself won and the only trouble to follow will be for those on his extensive enemies list of individuals and agencies.
Now that things have flipped it is us non magats who are complaining of election interference. I have heard it from many more as time has passed. Will there be an investigation, court challenges, recounts demanded…the magats had all plans laid, staff engaged to kick off their challenges if himself lost but not at all on the now Democratic side because in our own eyes we would be just like them, or am I reading too much into this???
Also, another thought I have on this is, this may be the beginning of the Central Government having much less power and the power going back to the states and regions. Like the 2050 report discusses. I live in MA and many people are already discussing the possibility of seceding. We would have to work things out but I believe we would be fine without the federal government in our state. Or maybe our region would form a political entity. The poor people in the Midwest who voted for him, or their systems are so fraudulent that they said they voted for him, are in for a tough road ahead on every level.
One more comment regarding your thoughts on the devolution of federal power is some predictions of a future disunited states talks of states forming regional governments that have power to ignore federal mandates or laws while still maintaining the facade of a central government. This might also become possible if the conservative dream of a constitutional convention came into being. They have been working this one for some years and are lacking six states to be able to call a convention into session. Ah, but then I have lived in woo-woo land for some long time now, so I don’t hold too tightly to much I hear.