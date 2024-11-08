It is my view that we are on a track to become another Hungary and I think when historian look back and write about what has happened they will blame Merrick Garland, Mitch McConnell, the Supreme Court, and Biden. Recognizing his growing mental failure Biden should have announced a year ago that he would not run again so that roper primaries were conducted to allow a new Democratic leader to emerge and a proper conference to be held. Instead, he unilaterally put forward his decent and honorable but virtually unknown Vice President — how many ranchers in Idaho, or farmers in Mississippi do you think could have even named her? She in turn did not pick a well-known VP like Gavin Newsom, but another virtually unknown politician Tim Walz — did you know his name before it was announced for VP? But before that, Mitch McConnell blocked Trump’s impeachment, and for the past three years Merrick Garland, whom Biden should have been replaced, has let all the legal actions against Trump to just wind their sleepy way through various courts and leaving Jack Smith un-supported.

Merrick Garland’s legacy will be the he was the worst Attorney General in U.S. history. Credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AP

We have just witnessed the greatest failure of federal law enforcement in American history.

The reasons for Donald Trump’s reelection are numerous and will be hotly debated in the weeks ahead. But the story of his comeback cannot be told without seriously grappling with how he managed to outrun four criminal cases, including — most notably — the Justice Department’s prosecution over Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.

At the root of it all are the considerable and truly historic legal missteps by the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland, as well as a series of decisions by Republicans throughout the political and legal systems in recent years that effectively bailed Trump out when the risks for him were greatest.

The two federal criminal cases against him are now dead as a practical matter. Already there is reporting suggesting that special counsel Jack Smith will leave his post and dismiss the pending cases, which is […]