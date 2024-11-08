Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Entire Departments Of The FDA ‘Have To Go’

I don’t know if Kennedy will get this post, but I picked this article because this I think is the issue we must now face. Trump is old, not that smart, and lazy. I don’t see him putting in long hours, and I don’t think he is going to follow through on a number of his promises. For instance, I don’t think 11 million people are going to be deported. The cost and social disruption of attempting something like that would tear the country apart and devastate the economy. What I think should concern all of us, is who is appointed to various posts in government, and what the Senate does in their confirmation. Look at what Dejoy has done to the Post Office, or what Elisabeth DeVos did to public education. These are the posts manned by men and women who will put the hours in, and that could fundamentally change American society. So pay close attention to is appointed and to what position.

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks ahead of Donald Trump at a campaign rally Nov. 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty

Onetime presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now vying for a spot in President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet, said Wednesday the nutrition departments of the Food and Drug Administration “have to go” because the departments are “not doing their job, not protecting our kids.”

“Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three,” the former presidential candidate said in an interview on MSNBC, one day after Trump was elected the 47th president.

Kellogg’s website lists more than 20 ingredients in its Canadian product. The main difference between the two seems to be the kind of dyes used in the colorful fruit-flavored cereal. In March, Kellogg investor Jason Karp, founder of holding company HumanCo, sent a letter to Kellogg alleging that Froot Loops in America had “harmful artificial dyes,” while Froot Loops […]